Here's what late Saints owner Tom Benson told Sean Payton after their playoff loss

Longtime New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson passed away earlier this week. Benson, who was 90 years old, had been battling poor health in recent years and succumbed to a month-long battle with the flu. Benson's wife, Gayle, was by his side as he passed, and will take over ownership of both the Saints and the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans.

While many Saints and Pelicans mourned the loss of Benson on Thursday, Saints coach Sean Payton took a few days and wrote an extended farewell tribute to the late owner, which was published Sunday morning at Sports Illustrated's The MMQB.

Payton detailed his long-lasting relationship with Benson, which included morning visits and bits of wisdom like, "Retirement speeds your aging, you know. Don't retire. It's the most overrated thing ever."

But Payton also made sure to note what Benson had said to him after his team's heartbreaking NFC divisional round loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints were coming off an excellent season during which they were one of the league's most surprising teams, pushing their record from 7-9 to 11-5 and taking home an NFC South title. The Saints had the league's most efficient offense, led by Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, Mark Ingram, and Alvin Kamara, as well as the NFL's most improved defense. They looked like they were headed to the NFC title game, only for Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs to pull out a miracle on the final play of the game.

"Hey Coach, I like this group," Benson told Payton after the game. "Tough loss. But I like this group. We're going in the right direction. We'll be OK."

Benson is not alone in that opinion. The Saints are widely considered a team on the rise. Over the next few years, we'll get to see if his final postgame message to Payton was right.