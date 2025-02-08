NEW ORLEANS -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has had an amazing career in the National Football League -- one that has seen the wideout collect over 100 receptions in four different seasons, while compiling 984 catches for 12,965 yards and 83 touchdowns over a 13 years.

The one thing that has alluded him in what is arguably a Pro Football Hall of Fame career is an appearance in the Super Bowl, but that will end Sunday when the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

However, this career defining moment might never have happened if not for an incident earlier this season.

While Hopkins was a member of the Tennessee Titans he pulled himself out of a game in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills during a game in October of the 2024 season.

"There was a lot of stuff in the media saying that I got benched,'' Hopkins told the media assembled at Monday's Opening Night for Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome.

''I didn't get benched. That's the first time in my career where I was like, 'Man, I don't belong out here on this field right now.' We weren't winning, no plays were being called for me, not that I'm a player that ever needs the ball, but if I'm on the field I want to be included in something.

"So I took myself out of the game and I saw a lot of things in the media saying I got benched and I let it go. Next day I went into Ran's (former Titans general manager Ran Carthon) office and I was like, 'I'm losing the love for this game being in this situation' and Ran said he could see it in my eyes that I didn't want to be here.''

The rest is history as Carthon worked out deal with Kansas City and Hopkins was traded to the Chiefs a few days later. He will now get to showcase his talent on the biggest stage.