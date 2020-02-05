Here's what Patrick Mahomes told teammates before Chiefs' go-ahead touchdown in Super Bowl LIV

Patrick Mahomes smelled blood in the water. Shortly after throwing a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce that trimmed the Chiefs' deficit to three points, he watched his defense force a 49ers' punt that would give himself and his teammates a chance to regain the lead late in Super Bowl LIV. But before helping lead his teammates on their game-winning drive, Mahomes -- via NFL Films' Super Bowl footage that was featured on "Inside The NFL" -- stalked the Chiefs' sideline while delivering a passionate message.

"It's gonna be special. They're gonna talk this forever, baby. They're gonna talk about this forever. It's gonna be special. They're gonna talk about it forever, baby. We keep rolling. It's gonna be special."

After talking the talk, Mahomes and his teammates walked the walk. Three plays after hitting receiver Sammy Watkins for a 38-yard gain, Mahomes found running back Damien Williams for a five-yard score that gave the Chiefs a 24-20 lead. And after another stand by their defense, a 38-yard touchdown run by Williams put the exclamation point on Kansas City's 31-20 victory.

The victory marked the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win in 50 years which was significant from a historical perspective. The win also erased head coach Andy Reid's previous distinction as the winningest coach in NFL history that hasn't won a Super Bowl. The win also punched Reid's future ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Chiefs' win also marked the first time a team had overcome three deficits of 10 points or more in the same postseason. Kansas City overcame a 24-0 deficit in the divisional round before rallying to post a 51-31 win over the Texans. A week later, the Chiefs found themselves trailing 17-7 before scoring 28 of the game's final 35 points in their win over the Titans. Finally, in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs completed the second-largest fourth quarterback comeback in Super Bowl history while once again proving that no lead was truly safe against Mahomes and the Chiefs in 2019.

Kansas City's win also made Mahomes the first player to win a Super Bowl and league MVP honors before his 25th birthday. Mahomes, who threw for 286 yards and accounting for three of the Chiefs' four touchdowns on Sunday night, is also the third-youngest Super Bowl MVP in history.

And while he and his team are currently enjoying the fruits of their labor, Reid said that the Chiefs won't be satisfied with one Super Bowl win.

"You want one, you wanna go get another one," Reid said the morning after the Super Bowl. "But we gotta back pedal for a minute here, enjoy this one, and then we'll get busy on the next one."