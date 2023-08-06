With training camp under way, we are now able to see how players with new teams and those coming off injuries are adjusting as we head into the 2023 season. One player who fits in both categories is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 31-year-old signed a three-year, $72.75 million with the Raiders, reuniting with Josh McDaniels, the Las Vegas head coach who was Garoppolo's offensive coordinator on the New England Patriots.

One topic this offseason was how Garoppolo will perform with the new team, especially coming off an injury.

Garoppolo injured his left foot in December of 2022 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers. He spent the offseason recovering and passed his training camp physical in July, after not taking it when he first signed his Raiders deal that included a waiver regarding his injury.

So far, things have not been perfect for Jimmy G, who threw a combined seven interceptions in the last two training camp practices.

While some fans and media members may have questions regarding Garoppolo's readiness for the season, the team is not as worried. McDaniels says he has "no concerns" over the picks in practice.

"We've also seen some very good throws. It's a very competitive camp," McDaniels said, per The Athletic.

McDaniels added that instead of focusing on the quarterback's mistakes they should "credit the other side when they make a play."

The Raiders defense ranked last in the league in takeaways last season with 13, so improving on getting the ball from the offense is something they are working on this offseason.

McDaniels did not show any concern earlier in the offseason either, when Garoppolo was not present for OTAs while he recovered from foot surgery. At the time, McDaniels said he had "no anxiety" about Garoppolo being ready for training camp.

When Garoppolo was not on the field for previous team activities, veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer, who worked with McDaniels when they were both on the Patriots, was taking taking first-team reps.

Before he was sidelined last year, Garoppolo had 2,437 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games, 10 of which were starts. In 2021, he had 12 interceptions in 15 games, he had five interceptions in six games in 2020 and in 2019 he had the most interceptions of his career with 13 interceptions in 16 games. I'm 2019, Garoppolo helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

The two-time Super Bowl champion has a 40-17 record as a starting quarterback and four playoff wins as a starter.

Garoppolo's base salary for the upcoming season is $22.5 million, after his $11.25 million signing bonus was converted to the base salary.