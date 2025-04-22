The Tennessee Titans thought Will Levis had the potential to be their long-term starting quarterback last season. Just one year later, the book appears to be closed on the former Kentucky star.

At least as a starting quarterback in Tennessee.

With the Titans expected to take Cam Ward at No. 1 in the NFL Draft, Ward is set to become the next franchise quarterback in Tennessee. That leaves Levis as the backup quarterback while Ward takes the reins of the franchise.

The Titans still used a second-round pick in the 2023 draft on Levis. Tennessee says it isn't giving up on him.

"Will is a quarterback in our room and he's still developing," Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said during Tennessee's pre-draft press conference, via Pro Football Talk. "He's a young quarterback. He's had some good moments and like any other young quarterback, they're continuing to develop."

Levis certainly had his growing pains in his two seasons in the NFL. He started all 12 games he played last season, completing 63.1% of his passes for 2,091 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (81.4 rating), averaging 6.9 yards per attempt. The Titans finished with a 2-10 record in Levis' starts while averaging only 18.1 offensive points per game on the year -- 26th in the NFL.

Of the 32 players with 500+ pass attempts over the last two seasons, Levis was 28th in passer rating, 30th in interception rate (2.9%), 32nd in sack rate (11,04%), and 32nd in success rate on passes (36.8%). Levis certainly struggled in his two years as a starter.

The Titans could be moving on from Levis, as he has been the subject of trade rumors in recent days. Levis is certainly a candidate to be dealt during the draft, but Tennessee could have a reliable backup who could make Ward better if the Titans decide to keep him.