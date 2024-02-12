For a second straight year, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl despite the absence of Tyreek Hill, who was traded to Miami prior to the start of the 2022 season. While his former teammates celebrated another title, Hill assured everyone he is doing just fine in Miami.

"We living our best life in Miami," Hill wrote on X. "Also don't worry our time coming."

Both parties have continued to thrive since going their separate ways. While the Chiefs have continued to win, Hill has continued to rack up numbers and All-Pro nods. Hill's 238 receptions and 3,443 receiving yards since joining the Dolphins are more than any other player over that span. He's also caught 20 touchdowns for the Dolphins that included a league-best 13 last season.

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 171 REC 119 REC YDs 1799 REC TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

Miami has had modest success as a team since Hill's arrival. The Dolphins have made the playoffs each of the past two years, but were quick exits after losing to Buffalo and Kansas City, respectively. This past January, Hill had five grabs for 62 yards and a score in Miami's Super Wild Card Weekend loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions.

They may have gone their separate ways, but Hill and the Chiefs will always be intertwined. Hill, after all, came down with the key third-down catch that jump-started Kansas City's come-from-behind win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. His contributions throughout the 2019 season helped the Chiefs capture the franchise's first Vince Lombardi Trophy in 50 years.

Hill is now hoping to make a similar impact with the Dolphins, who haven't hoisted a Lombardi Trophy since January of 1974.