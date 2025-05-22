Upon his father's death, Jim Irsay took over as the Indianapolis Colts' owner in 1997. Now, following Irsay's death at the age of 65, it appears that his children will now follow in his footsteps.

The Colts' succession plan involves Irsay's three daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, who each currently hold the title of vice chair/owner. Irsay had previously indicated that his daughters are on equal footing and will continue to be involved in the team's operations. One daughter will hold the principle owner vote, but that position is not fixed and could rotate.

Irsay-Gordon joined the Colts as vice president in 2008 and has been actively involved in the business side of the Colts. She led the Colts' business operations when her father entered a rehab facility in 2014. Foyt, who joined the Colts' front office in 2007, has been heavily involved in the team's marketing and community relations. Jackson, who was named as a vice president in 2010, has been largely focused on the family's community and philanthropic efforts.

Before he inherited the team from his father, Irsay told The Indianapolis Star, "We're keeping 100% of the team that I'm passing on to my children." It appears that his wishes will come to fruition.

During his 28 years as the team's owner, Irsay presided over one of the franchise's most successful periods. From 1999 through 2014, the Colts made the playoffs 14 times, won 10 division titles, appears in four AFC title games, two Super Bowls and in 2006 captured the franchise's first Super Bowl title since the team moved from Baltimore to Indianapolis.