Here's what you missed from NFL Week 12: Key nuggets on every team, race for the No. 1 pick, playoff peek

Playoff Picture

The Patriots defeating the Cowboys on Sunday kept them at least a game ahead of the Ravens in the race for the No. 1 seed. That's especially important because the Ravens hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. With losses by the Raiders and Colts, meanwhile, the Bills extended their lead for the No. 5 seed in the AFC to two games. Oakland and Indianapolis' losses combined with the Steelers' win mean Pittsburgh moved back into the playoff picture after dropping out last week. The Texans currently hold the No. 3 seed over the Chiefs due to the head-to-head tiebreaker. Cleveland has suddenly re-entered the playoff picture after capturing its third straight win. The Browns have one of the NFL's easiest remaining schedules, including two games against the Bengals, and it's possible they could actually make a run at that No. 6 seed.

We still have a jumble of teams near the top of the NFC, but the Packers are now a bit further back in the race for a bye after getting blown out by the 49ers in Week 12. San Francisco has just a one-game lead over the Seahawks in the NFC West, but the Seahawks own the head-to-head tiebreaker there. The tiebreaker is also why the Packers have the NFC North lead and No. 3 seed while the Vikings are currently in control of the No. 6 seed. The Dallas loss to New England did not knock them out of first place in the NFC East, because the Eagles also lost. Those two teams play again in Week 16, in a game that seems pretty likely to decide who wins the division.

Race for the bottom

Here's how the top 10 in the 2020 NFL Draft would shake out at this moment:

Bengals (0-11) Giants (2-9) Redskins (2-9) Dolphins (2-9) Broncos (3-8) Falcons (3-8) Cardinals (3-7-1) Lions (3-7-1) Jets (4-7) Chargers (4-7)

Cincinnati now has a two-game "lead" in the race for the No. 1 pick, and that should probably prove insurmountable. It's difficult to see the Bengals winning two of their final five games, after all. Washington and the Giants play each other in Week 16, and the battle of the rookie quarterbacks could determine which team ends up getting the No. 2 overall pick. Miami has now lost back to back games after defeating the Jets and Colts a few weeks back, but the Dolphins look way more confident than the Bengals and the NFC East dregs.

The Week in Review

We'll use this space to give you one stat, one note, one nugget, one piece of information from each of this week's games. It won't necessarily explain the game's outcome, but the hope is it will make you a smarter, more-informed football fan for having read it.

Texans 20, Colts 17: Thursday night was the eighth 100-yard game of Will Fuller's career. In the previous seven games where Fuller reached 100 yards, DeAndre Hopkins had the following receiving lines: 7-88-0, 8-224-1, 6-82-2, 6-110-1, 5-54-1, 7-113-1, and 6-86-0. That's an average of 6.4 catches for 108.1 yards and 0.86 touchdowns per game. So maybe we should not be surprised that in the same game where Fuller went for 140 yards and seven catches, Hopkins went off for 6-94-2.

Browns 41, Dolphins 24: Baker Mayfield through the first eight games of Cleveland's season: 58.7 percent completion rate, 7.2 yards per attempt, seven touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 71.3 passer rating. Mayfield during Cleveland's current three-game winning streak: 64.4 percent completion rate, 7.3 yards per attempt, seven touchdowns, one interception, and a 104.6 passer rating. Cleveland still has the Steelers and Ravens left on its schedule, but three games against the Bengals (twice) and Cardinals are also still left. If Mayfield keeps playing like this, perhaps the Browns can sneak into a playoff spot.

Washington 19, Lions 16: The Lions have now lost four consecutive games, all by one score. Matthew Stafford was 41-43-1 in one-score games in his career. It seems likely he would have been able to help that to at least one win during their current four-game losing streak. (Stafford started the first game while Jeff Driskel started the last three.) Given that Detroit is now 3-7-1, though, it seems like Detroit should probably just shut Stafford down for the rest of the year.

Jets 34, Raiders 3: Before the season, we ran a series where our staff made five bold predictions about a number of teams in the league. I wrote the one on the Jets. My very first prediction was "The Jets will start the season 1-5, but finish it 8-8." Folks, we are on our way! New York indeed started the year 1-5. They're now 4-7, but look at their remaining schedule: Bengals, Dolphins, Ravens, Steelers, Bills. It's entirely possible the Bills will have their seeding wrapped up by Week 17. If New York just beats one of the Ravens and Steelers before then, this could easily happen. It's very rare that my predictions are correct, so I had to let you know about this one.

Bears 19, Giants 14: In Daniel Jones' first two starts, the Giants offense looked much improved. The team scored just 31 points through the first two games against the Bills and Cowboys, then scored 32 in Jones' debut against the Buccaneers and 24 against Washington a week later. They have reached 24 points only two times in seven games since, compared to 14 or fewer in three of those seven games. All seven of those games are losses, with an average margin of defeat of 11.6 points. This is a bad football team seemingly getting worse by the week.

Saints 34, Panthers 31: Michael Thomas is now working on a streak of five consecutive games with at least eight catches and at least 100 receiving yards. Here's the list of NFL players to ever do that: Thomas, Calvin Johnson, Anquan Boldin, and Isaac Bruce. Bruce did it in six straight games back in 1995, so if Thomas can get there again next week against the Falcons, he'll tie the all-time record. If he does it again the following week against the 49ers, he'll have it all to himself.

Seahawks 17, Eagles 9: The Eagles offense is in a pretty serious funk. Carson Wentz has not thrown for 300 yards since Week 1, and he has thrown for less than 200 in five of the last 10 games. After scoring 141 points through their first five games of the year and exceeding 20 in every game, Philly has managed just 102 points in the last six games and scored less than 20 three different times, with the Cowboys, Patriots, and Seahawks each holding them to 10 or fewer. Philly also has four different games with three-plus turnovers this season, which is tied for second-most in the NFL behind only the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers 35, Falcons 22: This game was Jameis Winston's third of the season with multiple touchdowns and multiple interceptions. That's the most in the league. Somehow, Winston does not lead the league in these types of games since he entered the league back in 2015. His 10 such games rank second behind Philip Rivers, who has 13. Sunday's game, however, was the first of those 10 games that the Bucs actually won. They had previously been 0-9 when Winston threw multiple touchdowns and multiple picks in the same game.

Bills 20, Broncos 3: The Bills have the most underrated elite defense in the NFL. Buffalo has allowed more than 20 points just twice all season. They have held four different opponents to 250 or fewer total yards, and another to just 252. They rank third in yards per play, third in yards per drive, third in points per drive, and third in the percentage of drives that end in scores. And they've done all that despite forcing a considerably below-average rate of turnovers and despite their opponents having essentially league-average starting field position. This is a great unit.

Steelers 16, Bengals 10: You have to figure that the Mason Rudolph era has come to a close after this game. Rudolph was dreadful, completing only 8 of 16 passes for 85 yards and an interception before being relieved by Devlin Hodges. It was only the fifth game this season where a starting quarterback attempted at least 16 passes, completed 50 percent of them or less, threw for less than 100 yards, and had a passer rating below 40.

Titans 42, Jaguars 20: Derrick Henry must absolutely love seeing the Jaguars on the schedule. In eight career games against Jacksonville, Henry has 113 carries for 714 yards (5.37 per carry) and nine touchdowns (1.13 per game), as well as nine catches for 143 yards and another score. In 50 games against all other opponents, Henry has 594 carries for 2,570 yards (4.32 per carry) and 23 touchdowns (0.46 per game), as well as 44 catches for 412 yards and three scores.

Patriots 13, Cowboys 9: Stephon Gilmore is the best corner in the league right now. Gilmore shadowed Amari Cooper all game on Sunday, and limited him to zero catches for zero yards on two targets, while also securing himself an interception. Cooper had previously been averaging 5.6 catches for 88.6 yards per game, and if we remove the game against the Jets where he left with an injury on the opening drive, he was averaging 6.1 catches for 98 yards per game. Gilmore held him to nothing. Incredible.

49ers 37, Packers 8: As we wrote in our recap of this game on Sunday night, this was one of the worst games of Aaron Rodgers' career. It was the 126th game where Rodgers has attempted 30 or more passes, and among that group of 126 games his 3.15 yards per attempt average ranks dead last. He had only been south of 5.0 yards per attempt four times, with 4.4 per attempt being his previous low.

Ravens 45, Rams 6: What else is there to say about Lamar Jackson at this point? He's averaging better than 8 yards per pass attempt and better than 7 yards per rush attempt. He's got 30 total touchdowns and just five interceptions, and he leads the NFL in touchdown pass rate. It seems almost certain that he will soon become the first player ever with 3,000-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards in the same season, and that he will soon break the all-time single-season rushing yards record for a quarterback. He is playing like the best quarterback in the league and the best running back in the league at the same time.