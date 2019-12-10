Here's what you missed from NFL Week 14: Key nuggets on every team, race for the No. 1 pick, playoff peek

There's so much that happens every week in the NFL that you could be forgiven for not necessarily having a handle on all the major developments. Lucky for you, that's why we're here.

From now until the end of the season, we'll spend every Tuesday updating you on the current state of both the playoff picture and the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft; as well as making sure to provide some stats and notes and tidbits that shed light on what happened and what mattered in the prior week's games.

Playoff Picture

There are now 15 teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention. They are the Chargers, Jets, Jaguars, Dolphins, and Bengals in the AFC, and the Buccaneers, Panthers, Falcons, Lions, Cardinals, Washington, and the Giants in the NFC. There are also three teams who have clinched a playoff spot: The Ravens and Chiefs in the AFC and the Saints in the NFC.

Both conferences saw their standings get a shakeup this week. The Ravens maintained their hold on the top seed in the AFC with a victory over the Bills, but the Chiefs took a one-game lead on the Texans in the race for the No. 3 seed and also inched a game closer to overtaking the Patriots for the No. 2. Kansas City also owns the tiebreaker over the Pats. The Titans now have two paths to a playoff berth, moving into a virtual tie with the Texans atop the AFC South at 8-5, with the two teams still playing each other both next weekend (1 p.m. ET) and in Week 17.

In the NFC, the 49ers' victory over the Saints combined with the Seahawks' loss to the Rams means San Francisco now has the No. 1 seed again, while the Packers take hold of the No. 2 and the Seahawks drop back down to No. 5. The Dallas loss and Philadelphia win means the two teams now have matching 6-7 records, but the Cowboys currently hold the tiebreaker due to their win over Philadelphia a few weeks ago. The Week 16 game between the two teams will essentially serve as the NFC East Championship Game and determine which of them gets blown out by the Seahawks, Niners, Packers, or Vikings in the wild-card round.

CBSSports.com

Race for the bottom

Here's how the top 10 in the 2020 NFL Draft would shake out at this moment:

Bengals (1-12) Giants (2-11) Washington (3-10)

Dolphins (3-10)

Lions (3-9-1)

Cardinals (3-9-1) Jaguars (4-9) Falcons (4-9) Jets (5-8)

Chargers (5-8)

Not much changed near the very top this week, with the Bengals, Giants, Washington, and the Dolphins all losing their games. Cincinnati has a clear path to the No. 1 overall pick and barring something strange happening, the Giants will be there to grab it if the Bengals somehow win again. The back half of the top 10 got shaken up a bit with the Chargers defeating the Texans and the Jets beating the Dolphins.

The Week in Review

We'll use this space to give you one stat, one note, one nugget, one piece of information from each of this week's games. It won't necessarily explain the game's outcome, but the hope is it will make you a smarter, more-informed football fan for having read it.

Bears 31, Cowboys 24: Since the NFL expanded to 32 teams and split them into eight four-team divisions back in 2002, only four teams have won their division with a .500 record or worse: the 2004 Chargers (8-8, +92), 2010 Seahawks (7-9, -97), 2011 Broncos (8-8, -81), and 2014 Panthers (7-8-1, -35). Three of those four teams actually ended up winning a playoff game, as the 2010 Seahawks won the Beastquake game, the 2011 Broncos and Tim Tebow beat the Steelers, and the 2014 Panthers defeated the Ryan Lindley-quarterbacked Cardinals. So while this Cowboys team looks like a disaster and will undoubtedly be an underdog in the playoffs if they even manage to win the division, we shouldn't be that surprised if they end up advancing.

Buccaneers 38, Colts 35: This game was Jameis Winston's fourth of the season with multiple touchdowns and multiple interceptions. That's the most in the league. Somehow, Winston does not lead the league in these types of games since he entered the NFL back in 2015. His 11 such games rank second behind Philip Rivers, who has 13. Sunday's game, however, was the second of those 11 games that the Bucs actually won, as well as their second in a row. (They beat the Falcons two weeks ago in one of these games.) They were previously 0-9 in those games.

Ravens 24, Bills 17: The 2019 Ravens are the seventh-best team through 12 games in the history of Football Outsiders' database, which stretches back to 1985. Just thought I should throw that out there. We might be watching a historically good team, and they only seem to be getting better.

Vikings 20, Lions 7: The Vikings have only four losses this season, and in three of the instances where they lost, they responded the following week with a double-digit win. They knocked off the Raiders by 20, the Giants by 18, and now the Lions by 13. For a team that has played much of this season without one of its best offensive players, they look pretty damn good right now.

Packers 20, Washington 15: This game was the fourth time this season that the Packers won while scoring fewer than 24 points. In Aaron Rodgers' 11 years as the Packers' starting quarterback prior to this season, they had only won 16 such games. That should give you a pretty decent idea of how good this defense has been this year.

Broncos 28, Texans 24: This seems crazy, but according to Pro-Football-Reference, Drew Lock just became only the ninth player since 1950 to throw five-plus touchdowns in the first two starts of his NFL career, joining only Matt Flynn, Marcus Mariota, Kyle Allen, Todd Bouman, Tyrod Taylor, Kurt Warner, Kirk Cousins, and Tim Rattay. Among that group, only Allen, Warner, Rattay, and Lock went 2-0 in those two games. So ... let's maybe not draw too many conclusions?

49ers 48, Saints 46: Alvin Kamara's rookie season was one of the most efficient seasons in NFL history. Kamara averaged 7.7 yards per touch on 201 total touches, 13 of which he turned into scores. His sophomore year was not quite as efficient on a per-play basis, as he averaged only 5.8 yards per touch, but he also scored 18 times on his 275 touches. This season, Kamara is down to 5.2 yards per touch, and because he has not scored since Week 2, he has only two touchdowns on 206 touchdowns.

Browns 27, Bengals 19: Remember when we all thought going to Cleveland was going to be incredible for Odell Beckham? Ah, those were the days. Beckham is working on a career-low catch rate (54.6 percent), career-low receptions per game average (4.5), career-low yards per game average (64.9), and career-low touchdown total (2). Yikes.

Falcons 40, Panthers 20: The Panthers have now allowed 29 or more points in each of their last four games. Since 1970, only 24 teams have had such a streak last five games or more. Carolina has also allowed at least 349 yards in nine consecutive games, something only 18 teams have done during that time. Perry Fewell did not exactly fix things, but perhaps those issues are another reason Ron Rivera was let go last week.

Jets 22, Dolphins 21: Jason Sanders set a Dolphins record by making seven field goals in this game. Only nine other players have ever made seven in a game, and only one (Rob Bironas) has ever made eight or more. Sanders' Dolphins are only the second of the 10 teams who have seen their kicker make seven-plus field goals in a game that actually ended up losing, with Cairo Santos' 2015 Chiefs being the other. All eight other teams ended up winning when their kicker made seven-plus field goals.

Chargers 45, Jaguars 10: Last season, Mike Williams scored 10 touchdowns on just 43 catches among his only 66 targets. Among the 294 10-touchdown seasons since the AFL-NFL merger, Williams' 43 catches were the 14th-fewest. If you limit the sample to seasons since 1992 (as far back as the NFL has target data), Williams' 66 targets were sixth-fewest. Incredibly, Williams had ZERO touchdowns all year until finally scoring against the Chargers on Sunday, on his 72nd target of the season.

Chiefs 23, Patriots 16: Quietly, the Kansas City pass defense seems to be improving. The Chiefs rank ninth in the NFL in opponent net yards per attempt, and their 13 interceptions are third-most in the league. The Chiefs still essentially cannot stop the run at all, but given the quality of their own offense and the relative importance of passing vs. running, they would almost certainly rather their defense be better in the air.

Titans 42, Raiders 21: This was A.J. Brown's third game of the season with 100-plus receiving yards on five catches or fewer. That's the most in the league, tied with Kenny Golladay. There are only 21 such instances of a player having four or more such games in a given season, and only seven instances of a player having five such games. Brown's got three weeks left to try to surpass all those guys.

Steelers 23, Cardinals 17: Diontae Johnson caught six passes for 60 yards and a touchdown in this game, and he also took a punt back to the house. Johnson is the ... first player in NFL history to do all four of those things (six catches, 60 yards, receiving TD, punt return TD) in the same game.

Rams 28, Seahawks 12: Remember two weeks ago when Jared Goff was a complete disaster? In the Rams' last two games he is 55 of 74 for 717 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. That's a 110.1 passer rating. Pretty good! He's got the reeling Cowboys coming up this Sunday so he should have a chance for even more success, but then the Rams have to go visit the 49ers the following week. The Rams probably need wins in both games to have a shot at the playoffs, so they'll need this version of Goff to stick.

Eagles 23, Giants 17: Eli Manning's career record is now 116-117.