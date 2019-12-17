Here's what you missed from NFL Week 15: Key nuggets on every team, race for the No. 1 pick, playoff peek

There's so much that happens every week in the NFL that you could be forgiven for not necessarily having a handle on all the major developments. Lucky for you, that's why we're here.

From now until the end of the season, we'll spend every Tuesday updating you on the current state of both the playoff picture and the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft; as well as making sure to provide some stats and notes and tidbits that shed light on what happened and what mattered in the prior week's games.

Week 15 is in the books and there's a lot to go over, including a record-breaking night for Drew Brees. Fortunately Will Brinson, John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough are here to break everything down on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe right here for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

Playoff Picture

We have seven teams eliminated from the playoffs in the AFC: Colts, Jaguars, Broncos, Chargers, Jets, Dolphins, and Bengals. There are eight teams eliminated from the playoffs in the NFC: Bears, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Cardinals, Lions, Giants, and Washington.

Meanwhile, four teams in each conference have now clinched a playoff spot: Ravens, Patriots, Chiefs, and Bills in the AFC; and Seahawks, Packers, Saints, and 49ers in the NFC. That leaves four spots up for grabs, to be divided between the following teams: Texans, Steelers, Titans, Browns, and Raiders in the AFC; and Cowboys, Vikings, Rams, and Eagles in the NFC. At least one of the Texans and Titans will get in as the AFC South champion, while either the Cowboys or Eagles will also make it as the NFC East winner.

CBSSports.com

Race for the bottom

Here's how the top 10 in the 2020 NFL Draft would shake out at this moment:

Bengals (1-13) Giants (3-11) Dolphins (3-11)

Washington (3-11)

Lions (3-10-1)

Cardinals (4-9-1)

Jets (5-9)

Jaguars (5-9)

Chargers (5-9)

Broncos (5-9)



The Bengals now have an essentially insurmountable two-game lead in the race for the No. 1 pick. Congratulations, Joe Burrow. (Probably.) Even after defeating the Dolphins, the Giants remain in the No. 2 spot due to tie-breaking procedures. The Dolphins and Washington have the same record as New York, though, and those slots could flip a bunch of times over the final two weeks of the season. With the Falcons beating the 49ers on Sunday, they dropped out of the top 10, while the Broncos re-entered the mix. With four teams at 5-9, the back half of the top 10 could see some shakeups over the final two weeks of the season as well.

The Week in Review

We'll use this space to give you one stat, one note, one nugget, one piece of information from each of this week's games. It won't necessarily explain the game's outcome, but the hope is it will make you a smarter, more-informed football fan for having read it.

Ravens 42, Jets 21: Lamar Jackson set the all-time single-season rushing yards record for a quarterback, surpassing Michael Vick's 1,039-yard season back in 2006. Jackson's 159 carries this season are also a new NFL record, breaking the mark of 147 that he set himself a year ago. On his current pace, he'll end the season with 182 carries for 1,261 yards and eight touchdowns. That is, without question, the greatest quarterback rushing season of all time. Oh, and he also leads the NFL with 33 touchdown passes.

Patriots 34, Bengals 13: The Bengals are obviously a pretty bad team, but their record probably oversells just how bad they really are. Pro-Football-Reference pegs their expected record at 3.1-10.9, more than two full games better than their actual 1-13 record. Cincinnati's 0-7 record in close games is almost surely to blame for this deficit.

Seahawks 30, Panthers 24: Sure, the Panthers lost this game, but Christian McCaffrey just keeps racking up ridiculous numbers. This was his fifth game this season with at least 8 catches and 80 receiving yards, a new NFL record for a running back. McCaffrey now has eight such games in his career, which is already tied for the MOST IN NFL HISTORY, alongside Marshall Faulk. He is going to absolutely shatter this record.

Eagles 37, Washington 27: As our Jeff Kerr wrote on Monday, rookie running back Miles Sanders broke LeSean McCoy's record for most rushing yards by a rookie running back in Eagles history, having 687 through 14 games (McCoy had 637 in 2009). Sanders also broke DeSean Jackson's record for most yards from scrimmage by a rookie (1,120), a mark that stood for 11 years (1,008 by Jackson).

Texans 24, Titans 21: This was the 21st game of Deshaun Watson's career that he played with Will Fuller in the lineup. In those 21 games, Watson is 447 of 668 (66.9 percent) for 5,898 yards (8.83 per attempt), 50 touchdowns, 19 interceptions, and a 107.7 passer rating. In the 16 games he's played without Fuller, Watson is 338 of 504 (67.1 percent) for 3,634 yards (7.21 per attempt), 21 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a 94.5 passer rating. It's safe to say the speedy receiver helps his quarterback a whole lot.

Giants 36, Dolphins 20: Eli Manning's career record is now 117-117.

Chiefs 23, Broncos 3: The Chiefs once again juggled their running back rotation in this game, and things look extremely unsettled at the position right now. Spencer Ware, signed off the street last week, led the backfield with 27 snaps, while Darwin Thompson played 24 and LeSean McCoy played 17. Damien Williams was out for the game, and his return will undoubtedly jumble things once more.

Packers 21, Bears 13: Allen Robinson continued his fantastic season with a seven-catch, 125-yard outing against the Packers. Bears quarterbacks are 83 of 130 for 1,023 yards and seven scores targeting Robinson, and just 101 of 169 for 1,217 yards and seven scores targeting all other wide receivers. Robinson has largely been saddled with Blake Bortles and Mitchell Trubisky as his quarterbacks during his career. It would be pretty awesome if we could see him play with a high-level quarterback at some point.

Buccaneers 38, Lions 17: Heading into Sunday's game against Detroit, Breshad Perriman had 78 catches for 1,212 yards and seven touchdowns in his entire career. His five-catch, 113-yard, three-touchdown explosion against the Lions raised his career yardage total by 9.3 percent, and increased his touchdown total by 42.9 percent. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both potentially out for the final two games, Perriman has a chance to keep stacking numbers and potentially earn himself another contract and remain in the league for a while longer.

Vikings 39, Chargers 10: Is Philip Rivers nearing the end of the line? He's on pace for just 24 touchdown passes this season, which would be his lowest total since his second year as a starter. He's also on pace for 21 interceptions, which would tie a career high. His QBR has plummeted to just 49.0, the second-worst mark of his career, and he has three games with three-plus interceptions in the last five weeks.

Jaguars 20, Raiders 16: The Raiders took a dispiriting loss in what is likely the final game they will ever play in Oakland. In 310 games at the Coliseum, the Raiders went 178-129-3, with a plus-809 point differential. Their 0.579 winning percentage averages to 9.3 wins per 16-game season.

Cardinals 38, Browns 24: Baker Mayfield ranks dead last among the 31 quarterbacks who have dropped back to pass at least 250 times in Pro Football Focus' adjusted completion percentage, which counts drops as completions and excludes passes that were thrown away or batted down at the line, as well as passes where the quarterback was hit as he threw the ball. Mayfield's 69.1 percent mark represents a steep drop from the 74.0 percent he posted last season. His accuracy to all levels of the field was his calling card in college but it has failed him far too often this season.

Falcons 29, 49ers 22: The 49ers have three losses this season: They lost to the Seahawks in overtime, to the Ravens on a field goal on the final play of the game, and to the Falcons on a touchdown with two seconds left in the game. They have three one-possession wins, making them 3-3 in one-score games this season, which is about what you'd expect given that a team's record tends to regress toward .500 in those games over time. The Niners have yet to be blown out in a game this year, while they have won five games by 14 points or more. Even with this loss, they're legit.

Cowboys 44, Rams 21: This game was the third time this season where the Rams gave up at least 44 points. They had previously given up 55 to the Buccaneers and 45 to the Ravens. That Bucs game included a defensive score by Tampa, but the Rams still gave up 48 points to the opposing offense. Wade Phillips' defense has been the team's better unit for much of this season, but these blowup games are likely what will ultimately keep the Rams out of the playoffs.

Bills 17, Steelers 10: Give it up for the way the Bills have remade their entire defense during the short time Sean McDermott has been their head coach. Only three players who were on the team the year before McDermott took over remain on the roster (Lorenzo Alexander, Jerry Hughes, and Shaq Lawson), and they have jumped from 27th in defensive DVOA the year before McDermott arrived to 15th in his first season, second last year, and fifth this season before their outstanding performance against the Steelers on Sunday night.

Saints 34, Colts 7: Drew Brees is your new all-time touchdown leader, as he surpassed both Tom Brady and Peyton Manning on Monday night. Brees went 29 of 30 for 307 yards and four scores, putting together one of the very best games of a truly remarkable career.