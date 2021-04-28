Happy Wednesday everyone! It's Shanna McCarriston again ... and we are one day closer to the NFL Draft!

As you all know, I am very excited for the draft, for a bunch of reasons, but mostly because it means we are that much closer to the season starting. The draft can definitely be long and not the most exciting thing to watch, even for some die-hard sports fans, but my favorite part is watching the player's reactions. Just seeing how happy they are to make it to the league is so fun to watch.

CBS Sports HQ Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Ahead of Round 1 kicking off tomorrow, I of course have some draft stuff for you to look over below. We also are going to talk about the future of MLB and the Kentucky Derby.

And here … we … go …

📰 What you need to know

1. What every team 'should' do in the first round of the NFL Draft 🏈

Teams are gathering their final notes and getting ready for the NFL Draft tomorrow and, while there's a million directions each team could go in, let's look at what they all should do. That's right.

There's a big difference between what teams should do, and what they actually wind up doing. That's the beauty of the draft. Teams have plans going into the night, and some will wind up abandoning them because a talent they did not think would still be on the board becomes available.

CBS Sports' NFL scribe Pete Prisco broke down the first round, with fits, team needs, and value all coming into play. Some of his predictions are in line what many are saying, like the Jaguars taking Trevor Lawrence at No. 1, but he also dropped in a few surprises of what teams should do.

Here's his Top 10:

No. 1 pick: Jaguars take QB Trevor Lawrence

No. 2 pick: Jets take QB Justin Fields

No. 3 pick: 49ers take QB Zach Wilson

No. 4 pick: Falcons take TE Kyle Pitts

No. 5 pick: Bengals take OL Christian Darrisaw

No. 6 pick: Dolphins take OL Penei Sewell

No. 7 pick: Lions take WR Ja'Marr Chase

No. 8 pick: Panthers take OL Rashawn Slater

No. 9 pick: Broncos take LB Jamin Davis

No. 10 pick: Cowboys take CB Patrick Surtain II

You can check out his full list here.

Looking at the entire list, the Eagles taking Jaycee Horn at No. 12 sticks out, because it's a team that needs serious help on defense. Everyone is also keeping an eye on what the Patriots do and whether a quarterback is in their future or if they have something else up their sleeve, which is always a possibility with Bill Belichick.

2. Champions League: Real Madrid and Chelsea play to tie in first leg ⚽

Getty Images

The Champions League semifinal first leg match between Chelsea and Real Madrid resulted in a 1-1 draw yesterday. Christian Pulisic scored the first goal of the day, becoming the first American to score in the UCL semifinals and the highest scoring American in the competition's history.

It was also the first goal Real Madrid conceded in over 400 minutes.

Karim Benzema scored on the other end -- his 13th goal in 13 starts -- to even it up at 1-1. That's where the score will stay heading into the second leg of action.

Our soccer experts took a closer look at the game, ranking each starter, substitute and manager. The ratings are out of ten, with the highest number being better. Let's check it out:

Real Madrid Rankings

Eder Militao (DEF): 9

Karim Benzema (FWD): 8



Alvaro Ordiozola (Replaced Marcelo): 7



Chelsea Rankings

Andreas Christensen (DEF): 8

Antonio Rudiger (DEF): 8

Thomas Tuchel (Manager): 8

Take a look at all the rankings along with commentary here and don't forget that Leg 1 of PSG vs. Manchester City goes down today at 3 p.m. ET (on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network!)

3. Rob Manfred is ... 'optimistic' there won't be an MLB stoppage ⚾

Getty Images

You probably remember this very well, but last year Major League Baseball was filled with drama leading up to the season. The players union and league took quite a while to agree to terms following the stoppage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This season has gone smoother in that regard, with the schedule going back to its normal length.

We aren't in the clear yet, though! It's likely more back-and-forth between the union and league could be coming sooner rather than later, because the collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1. In short, that means there's a chance MLB fans will have to sit through a work stoppage. But wait. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said yesterday he is feeling "optimistic" that the league will avoid one.

Manfred: "I believe -- I really am optimistic -- that the process will work here."

Due to last year's long negotiations about the return to play, the collective bargaining agreement talks are off to a late start, adding some more drama into the mix. They could still get everything done on time, but this means they have less time to do everything, on top of the already existing tensions between the MLB and MLBPA.

As our baseball scribe Mike Axisa explained, here's what could be included the next CBA:

Universal DH

An expanded postseason field

An international draft

Mechanisms to curb or eliminate service time manipulation and tanking

As much as I am all here for the optimism that things could go smooth, after seeing how the two sides negotiated last season, it's difficult to imagine the new agreement going down without a stoppage -- which would be the first in MLB since 1994-95.

4. Kentucky Derby draw results and latest odds 🏇

The Triple Crown is back to the normal order after a year of change due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning the Kentucky Derby will lead off the trio of iconic races this weekend. The 147th Run for the Roses is scheduled for this Saturday, and you know this newsletter is going to get you ready leading up to the race.

The post positions were set yesterday and we have the latest odds for the action thanks to William Hill Sportsbook.

Essential Quality has the best odds to win at 2/1, followed by Rock Your World at 5/1 odds, Known Agenda at 6/1 odds, Hot Rod Charlie at 8/1 and Highly Motivated at 10/1 to finish out the top 5. Check this page for the most updated odds as the race approaches.

Here's a look at the poll positions, in order from 1 to 20:

Known Agenda

Like The King

Brooklyn Strong

KeepMeInMind

Sainthood

0 Besos

Mandaloun

Medina Spirit

Hot Rod Charlie

Midnight Bourbon

Dynamic One

Helium

Hidden Stash

Essential Quality

Rock Your World

King Fury

Highly Motivated

Super Stock

Soup And Sandwich

Bourbonic

📝 Odds & Ends

USATSI

📺 What to watch tonight

🏀 Bulls vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. | NYK -215 | TV: ESPN

🏀 Pelicans vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. | DEN -175 | TV: NBA League Pass

🏒 Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens, 8 p.m. | MTL +130 | TV: NHL.TV

Best thing I saw on the internet 🏅

Zdeno Chara became the oldest player in NHL history to pick up a fighting major last night. The 6-9 defenseman is 44 years old, but, uh, clearly still has some fire in him.