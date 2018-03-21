Here's when the Browns are meeting with and working out the top QB prospects

The Cleveland Browns once again have the No. 1 overall pick. Assuming they don't make a trade prior to draft day (and given that they turned down an overture from the Jets before New York moved up from No. 6 to No. 3, a trade seems unlikely), the Browns will make the first selection in the NFL draft for the fourth time since returning to the league in 1999.

All indications are that they intend to pick a quarterback with that selection, and to that end, they are spending this week getting to know the top prospects. According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns have a series of meetings, workouts, and dinners scheduled with UCLA's Josh Rosen, USC's Sam Darnold, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, and Wyoming's Josh Allen throughout this week.

Baker Mayfield will work out privately for the #Browns on Thurs; Josh Rosen did so Tuesday & then they dined w/ Darnold Tues night before Pro Day today; Will also work out Josh Allen privately this week https://t.co/jT7yqk7hPO — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 21, 2018

Here's the full quarterback itinerary for this week:

Tuesday: Josh Rosen workout, Sam Darnold dinner



Josh Rosen workout, Sam Darnold dinner Wednesday: Sam Darnold Pro Day

Sam Darnold Pro Day Thursday: Baker Mayfield workout

Baker Mayfield workout Friday: Josh Allen Pro Day, Josh Allen workout

That is a busy week, my friends. Per Cabot, the Browns will also bring all four players, plus Louisville's Lamar Jackson, to the team facility as part of their 60 allotted official pre-draft visits.

It sure seems like the Browns are getting ready to make one of those five players the No. 1 overall pick, even after trading for Tyrod Taylor. That deal will allow the Browns to let their new franchise passer sit and learn for as long as he needs to before taking over the top job. If the pick works out, it'll bring an end to a nearly two-decade search for stability at the league's most important position. Cleveland has a lot of draft capital and cap space to surround whoever they wind up picking with a good base of talent, but they have to identify the right player for it all to work out in the end.