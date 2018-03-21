Here's when the Browns are meeting with and working out the top QB prospects
Cleveland will get to know Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen this week
The Cleveland Browns once again have the No. 1 overall pick. Assuming they don't make a trade prior to draft day (and given that they turned down an overture from the Jets before New York moved up from No. 6 to No. 3, a trade seems unlikely), the Browns will make the first selection in the NFL draft for the fourth time since returning to the league in 1999.
All indications are that they intend to pick a quarterback with that selection, and to that end, they are spending this week getting to know the top prospects. According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns have a series of meetings, workouts, and dinners scheduled with UCLA's Josh Rosen, USC's Sam Darnold, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, and Wyoming's Josh Allen throughout this week.
Here's the full quarterback itinerary for this week:
- Tuesday: Josh Rosen workout, Sam Darnold dinner
- Wednesday: Sam Darnold Pro Day
- Thursday: Baker Mayfield workout
- Friday: Josh Allen Pro Day, Josh Allen workout
That is a busy week, my friends. Per Cabot, the Browns will also bring all four players, plus Louisville's Lamar Jackson, to the team facility as part of their 60 allotted official pre-draft visits.
It sure seems like the Browns are getting ready to make one of those five players the No. 1 overall pick, even after trading for Tyrod Taylor. That deal will allow the Browns to let their new franchise passer sit and learn for as long as he needs to before taking over the top job. If the pick works out, it'll bring an end to a nearly two-decade search for stability at the league's most important position. Cleveland has a lot of draft capital and cap space to surround whoever they wind up picking with a good base of talent, but they have to identify the right player for it all to work out in the end.
-
Report: Jets tried to trade to No. 1
New York was interested in moving up to the top of the draft
-
Draft: Ranking the edge-rushers' skills
This is the seventh installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
Hurns' NYC visit delayed by weather
There's a snowstorm hitting New York on Wednesday, so Hurns can't get to the Jets' facilit...
-
Gruden off to bad start in free agency
Jordy Nelson and Doug Martin additions, and Michael Crabtree subtraction, aren't answers Raiders...
-
2018 Mock Draft: Bills trading up for QB
There will be a run of QBs at the top of the draft as teams jockey for the next face of the...
-
Sanders mistakes Byard for 'a fan'
Not the best look for Primetime