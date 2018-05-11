Here's when the Colts now think Andrew Luck will return to the field

Andrew Luck, the 2012 No. 1 overall pick who missed all of last season following shoulder surgery, is now expected to return to the field during training camp. If this sounds familiar it should; a year ago, the expectation was that Luck would be ready to go by training camp. Instead, he didn't take a snap at all in 2018.

But after several setbacks, the Colts think Luck will be ready to go by August.

"[The] timeline's good," general manager Chris Ballard said during an appearance on PFT Live. "You know, he's actually not even throwing a football. He's doing everything we're asking him to do. He's got a program specifically laid out that puts his timeline to be back at training camp. He didn't want to skip a step. I don't know if he skipped a step last year, but I think he felt the pressure of coming back. Not rushing; I don't want to say rushing. But, you know, he felt the pressure of coming back. And he couldn't get back right. This year, whenever he sat down with me in early January he said, 'Look, I don't want to skip a step. I want to do this the right way.' And he's doing that. He looks the best I've seen him. His body's in great shape. His arm feels really good. He's just taking it step by step. We're looking at training camp as our target date right now."

Ballard acknowledges that folks might be skeptical given the recent past, when the Colts' timeline for Luck didn't match up with reality.

"No, I get it," he said. "I get it. And I don't blame the people for asking the questions. That's why I don't mind answering it. I mean, it was unfortunate last year. I mean, that was a blow to us. There was never a point that we didn't expect him back. I think maybe that was being a little too optimistic in our eyes, but we expected him back. I get the questioning. Until Andrew steps off Week One and walks out of that tunnel and starts playing again, we're still going to answer questions. There's still going to be doubt. And I get that. That's why I don't mind standing up there answering the questions. I don't mind and I get where the doubt comes from."

In preparation for Luck's imminent arrival, the Colts have added former Lions first-round pick, tight end Eric Ebron and former Redskins wide receiver Ryan Grant. The team also replaced embattled coach Chuck Pagano with Frank Reich. But any success in Indy will come down to getting Luck healthy and on the field.

"Is it going to help having [Luck] back in the building? Absolutely it is," Ballard said in March. "I think it's going to be good for Andrew to be back around his teammates. I think that's what he wants. I think that's what he misses. I think he misses being around the locker room, being around his guys. Like I said a while ago, it's one of the special things about this kid. He likes to be considered as one of the teammates. "The only other player I've ever been around like that is [Brian] Urlacher. Urlacher, superstar Brian, he was just one of the guys, and he didn't ever want to be treated differently. He knew his status, but he never acted in that way. You never would have known. So, in terms of him being back, yeah, I think it'll be good for the organization, good for the team, good for the locker room and good for Andrew."