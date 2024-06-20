It's funny in hindsight, but a major storyline entering the 1992 NBA Finals was who was the better player between Michael Jordan and Clyde Drexler. A Hall of Famer in his own right, Drexler was indeed a great player. But everyone in the know wasn't surprised when Jordan made it emphatically clear who the better player was during the six-game series, which was ultimately won by Jordan's Bulls.

While the Steelers' current quarterback situation isn't quite as emphatic as the fabled Jordan-Drexler debate, the narrative that Wilson is in a position battle with Justin Fields is similarly laughable. With minicamp over and training camp on the horizon, Wilson continues to be the clear-cut starter over Fields, a fact that was recently reinforced by The Athletic's Mark Kaboly.

During the Steelers' three-day minicamp, Wilson took the majority of the first-team reps and looked the part doing so. His arm talent was reportedly one of the biggest things that stood out.

Fields' oft-discussed athleticism was on display during minicamp, but so too were some of the issues that plagued him during his time in Chicago. Accuracy and footwork issues were reportedly some of the biggest flaws observed from the former first-round pick.

This should all be expected. Wilson, even though his time in Denver didn't go as planned, is still a quality starting quarterback whose past includes nine Pro Bowls, two Super Bowl trips and a Super Bowl win. The Steelers brought Wilson in to be the team's starting quarterback, and that never changed, even with the addition of Fields, who is still tapping into his potential.