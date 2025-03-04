Top-30 visits, where teams can bring up to 30 NFL Draft prospects in for meetings, interviews and a physical to get to know them more, are set to begin in the NFL, ahead of the upcoming draft and one of the top prospects is beginning to put together his list. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado will meet with the Cleveland Browns, who currently have the No. 2 overall pick later this week, according to Cleveland.com.

According to The Athletic, there's a feeling within the NFL right now that the Cleveland Browns "aren't high enough on Shedeur Sanders" to select him No. 2 overall, however, a visit could change their mind.

Last month, Sanders said the Browns would be his first visit and things seem to be shaping up as planned. According to the report, he will visit the Tennessee Titans, who hold the first overall pick, on Monday. Sanders has previously said he will also meet with the New York Giants, who have the third overall pick, but when that visit will happen is still unknown. All three teams could use a lot of help at quarterback and have struggled at the position for some time.

One CBS Sports mock draft has the Las Vegas Raiders trading up and taking Sanders at No. 1, while others have the Giants or Browns selecting him. Wherever he goes, Sanders has made it clear that he believes he can turn a franchise around.

"If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me. You should know that history repeats itself over and over and over. I've done it over and over and over, so it should be no question why an NFL franchise should pick me," he said.

He finished with 6,976 yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while at Jackson State and had 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, with a 71.8 completion percentage in two years at Colorado.

2025 NFL mock draft: Shedeur Sanders taken with top-10 pick; Jets, Steelers and Bills add playmakers Ryan Wilson

Some prospects are focused on being the top pick, but for Sanders, finding a team that he meshes well with is more important than going No. 1 overall, or in the top few picks.

"The number where you go don't matter. I reference Tom Brady, because he is the best of the best in all categories. He ain't go first. So, the number you get picked don't matter," Sanders said. "I wasn't the top-rated quarterback coming out of high school, because there a lot of things that people will like and don't like about me. I'm realistic, and I'm realistic about my family and everything that people say that comes with it."

While he likely won't be waiting too long in the green room on night one of the draft on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, he still has to meet with teams to help convince them to use their first pick on him.

He said one of his strengths is his mental capacity as well as his capacity on the field.

"Because I know nothing can faze me. No pressure, no situation, these cameras, nothing fazes me. I grew up with it," referencing his Hall of Fame father Deion Sanders.

Sanders added that playing at two schools, with six total offensive coordinators has shown him that he can adapt to different situations and coaches and succeed while doing so.