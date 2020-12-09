Just after the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers' Week 13 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Aaron Rodgers headed over to talk to Carson Wentz after the starter had been benched in the second half in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts. Heading into the 2020 season, Wentz wasn't on the elite level of Rodgers but was arguably considered one of the game's top 10 quarterbacks.

Rodgers wanted to send some encouragement Wentz's way as the Eagles quarterback battles the worst season of his career. He's not ready to write off Wentz, even if Philadelphia may be prepared to do so.

"I don't want to talk about what I said to Carson. I feel like there's some things that really just need to stay (to ourselves)," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" this week. "I've been meaning to talk to him for a while and I'm glad I got the opportunity to say some things to him because I've always respected his game and been a fan of his game. I think he has a really unique skillset."

Sunday's loss to the Packers was one of the worst games of Wentz's career. His 40% completion rate was the fifth-lowest mark in a game in Wentz's five NFL seasons, and his 5.27 yards per attempt was the 10th worst. Of Wentz's career numbers, three of his 10 lowest yards per attempt numbers in an individual game have come in 2020, while four of his lowest passer rating performances have also come this season.

Of the 32 qualified quarterbacks in passing statistics, Wentz ranks 31st in completion percentage (57.4%), 29th in interception percentage (3.4%), 30th in yards per attempt (6.0) and 30th in quarterback rating (72.8). He's been sacked a league-high 50 times this season, or a league-high 10.3% on drop-back attempts. Wentz is also second in the league in bad throw percentage (percentage of poor throws per pass attempt) at 22.2%, and only 70.4% of his passes are on target (passes that would have hit the intended receiver), which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

Even though the Wentz era appears to be nearing its end in Philadelphia, Rodgers isn't ready to close the book on his future as a starting quarterback. There's still plenty of time for Wentz for figure things out.

"Obviously, this hasn't been a really great year there in Philly. I think there's a lot of factors around him that contribute to that," Rodgers said. "I felt like it was a good, quick conversation and definitely wish him the best the rest of the year because I've been a fan of his since he got in the league and he's had some tough circumstances. I hope things work out for him whether it's there or somewhere else."