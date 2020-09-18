The Cincinnati Bengals may not have won Thursday night's divisional showdown with the Cleveland Browns, and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow told reporters afterward that it might've been the first time in his sporting career he's lost two straight games. To many, however, Burrow was actually a big winner to kick off Week 2, all because of what he did in the fourth quarter.

The Browns, remember, were six-point favorites entering Thursday's AFC North battle. After how poorly Cleveland played in its season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens, plenty of bettors justifiably took the points and counted on the Bengals to keep the game within six. And yet, for a moment late in the game, it looked like the Browns were locks to cover the spread, with Baker Mayfield leading a 75-yard drive -- capped by a Kareem Hunt touchdown run -- to put Cleveland up 12 points with under four minutes to play.

Then came the Joe Burrow Show.

Although the game itself had all but been wrapped up by that point, the Bengals' No. 1 pick proceeded to guide Cincy on his own 75-yard scoring drive -- a 16-play spectacle rounded out with a TD pass to Tyler Boyd with just 48 seconds on the clock. A Randy Bullock extra point brought the Bengals within five, and soon after, the 35-30 final score secured all those Bengals bettors their cash.

Social media predictably erupted, celebrating Burrow as the chief of an improbable backdoor cover. And plenty of NFL fans, in addition to likely coming away impressed with the QB's on-field resiliency, got just a little bit richer because of him.