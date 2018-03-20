Here's why Bill Belichick hinted to Bradley Chubb that he won't be playing for Patriots

The Patriots may have had one of the league's best offenses in 2017, but holes on defense proved to be their demise. Yes, the unit improved as the season progressed, but the team remains in desperate need of a pass rusher. New England traded for Danny Shelton and signed Adrian Clayborn but neither player suddenly solves that pass-rush problem.

This explains why Bill Belichick was at N.C. State's pro day on Monday.

Bill Belichick in the house at the NCSU Pro Day chatting up Dave Doeren pic.twitter.com/V0xVqwzkU4 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 19, 2018

And why Belichick was watching intently as defensive end Bradley Chubb, who had 26 tackles for loss and 10 sacks last season, went through his workout.

"Honor to meet you, Coach Belichick."



The @Patriots head coach led Bradley Chubb (@ASTROCHUBB) through a drill at @PackFootball's Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/uzWsGzPtDq — NFL (@NFL) March 19, 2018

Chubb, who could go in the top five and will almost certainly be the first non-quarterback drafted next month, will not be playing for the Patriots. We know this because of what Belichick told Chubb on Monday.

"We're picking 31st," Belichick said. "No chance we see you."

Unless, of course, the Patriots trade up to get Chubb. But unlike the last time the team moved up in the first round -- in 2012, the Pats gave up a third-rounder to go from 27th to 21st to grab Chandler Jones -- it would take a lot more to go from 31st to somewhere near the top 5.

That seems like a stretch, though we like the theory Nate Burleson floated Tuesday morning on Good Morning Football.

"You know what I like about Bill Belichick being so close [during Chubb's workout], even though he's picking 31st? He's sitting there like, 'Can't wait to trade for him in eight years. He's going to make our team so much better.'"

This, of course, is a joke -- right up until the moment it happens.

