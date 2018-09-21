Here's why Browns RB Carlos Hyde might have just had the best 24 hours of his life

If you thought the Cleveland Browns had a good time Thursday, winning a game for the first time since December 2016, just wait until you hear about Carlos Hyde.

The starting running back for the Browns may have had the best 24 hours of his life.

Originally a second-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers who joined the Browns this offseason, the 28-year-old Hyde not only experienced Browns history with Cleveland's long-anticipated "W," he also led the team in rushing. And totaled 98 yards on the ground for the first time since Week 10 of 2017. And scored two touchdowns.

Oh, and celebrated a birthday. And had a child.

Talk about a win-win-win-win-win-win.

Hyde officially turned 28 on Wednesday, but immediately after celebrating his own birthday, he hurried to and from the hospital to play in the Browns' Thursday night game, as reported by NFL Network, and then announced Friday morning the birth of his son.

Nothing to welcome Carlos Jr. into the world like a Browns victory and a big performance from Dad!

Things should only get better for Hyde moving forward, too. Cleveland may or may not be switching to gunslinging rookie Baker Mayfield at quarterback, but either way, the ex-Niners running back has clearly established himself as the No. 1 option in the Browns' backfield. Through three games with the team, he's racked up 61 carries for 203 yards and four touchdowns.