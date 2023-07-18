Between the time he was released in late May and this past Sunday when he signed a deal with the Tennessee Titans, DeAndre Hopkins reportedly had interest from multiple teams, but visited only two: the Titans and the New England Patriots. When it came down to decision time, Hopkins chose the former over the latter.

Why? It had to do with the structure of the contracts he was offered by the two teams. According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the Patriots were willing to offer the same first-year payment as the Titans, but more of the money was tied to incentives.

From the report: New England was willing to match the max total ($15 million) for 2023, only with a far higher percentage of that total tied to incentives as part of an offer that, structurally at least, looked a little like Kansas City's offer before the draft. Remember, the Chiefs worked diligently on a deal in April, and had most of it worked out then (they'd talked about a deal with a $4 million base and upside to $10 million, and had worked through trade terms with Arizona), only to have Beckham's deal (one year, $15 million) poison the well.

So, basically, the Titans were willing to give Hopkins more guaranteed money up front. Now 31 years old and coming off a season in which he played only nine games, it makes sense for Hopkins to prioritize getting as much guaranteed money as he can. He still has the ability to earn more by hitting benchmarks for receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, but if the floor for payment is higher one place than the other, that helps make it an easier decision.

Working across from Treylon Burks in Tennessee, Hopkins is extremely likely to be the clear No. 1 passing game target -- even if the offense is one of the lower-volume passing attacks in the league. He would have been the No. 1 in New England as well, but the competition for looks is slightly more crowded with JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, and even running back Rhamondre Stevenson all on board. That makes it easier for Hopkins to cash in on the incentives in Tennessee as well.

Add it all up and it made more financial sense for Hopkins to ply his trade for the Titans than the Patriots, and that's exactly what he'll be doing in 2023.