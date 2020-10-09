The Raiders and Chiefs have formed one of the NFL's most historic rivalries over the past 60 years as two of the original AFL franchises won a combined five Super Bowl titles. These days, the rivalry is greatly in the Chiefs' favor as Kansas City has taken 14 of the last 16 games since Andy Reid took over as head coach in 2013. The Chiefs have taken a 65-52-2 record in the series, one the Raiders dominated until Kansas City's recent run of success.

Derek Carr has experienced his fair share of losses in a Raiders uniform, going just 2-10 against the Raiders' AFC West rivals since taking over as the team's starting quarterback in 2014. Carr is well aware of his futile record against the Chiefs, downplaying the significance of the rivalry.

"I mean if we're being honest, to make it a rivalry we gotta win some games here, you know what I'm saying?" Carr said this week, per Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star. "That would make it a lot nicer. They've had our number for a little bit and it kind of makes us mad."

Not only have the Raiders struggled against the Chiefs, but Carr in particular. In 14 starts against Kansas City, Carr has completed just 59.5% of his passes with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for a 74.6 passer rating -- the lowest against any team he's made three-or-more starts against. The Raiders have been outscored 103 to 22 in their last three meetings.

That's all the motivation the Raiders need to change the direction of this rivalry.

"We're gonna go out there and we're gonna fight, man," Carr said. "And the guys know. Coach (Jon) Gruden talks about it. He makes sure that the young guys know what they're getting into and things like that. They don't like us, we don't like them, there's not a lot of handshaking between the two. Never has been, never will be probably, even though there are friends on each side.

"But when you're playing each other, Chiefs-Raiders, it's not friendly, but we've got to make it a rivalry, if we're gonna be honest we gotta go win some football games against them."