Doug Pederson assumes he'll be back as the Philadelphia Eagles head coach in 2021, despite the team's decline in wins and playoff performances in each of the past three years since winning the Super Bowl. The Eagles are 4-10-1 this season, finishing last in the NFC East -- a division that could have a six-win champion (the worst in NFL history).

Pederson has been partially responsible for the mess that has transpired in Philadelphia over the past three years, as the Eagles are just 22-24-1 since winning the Super Bowl. He is making his case why he should remain as the Eagles head coach, believing he's the right guy to get Philadelphia back to competing for division titles and deep playoff runs.

"We've won a lot of games around here. Been in the postseason three out of the five years I've been here and a championship and all that. I've seen it, I've done it," Pederson said to reporters Monday. "That's where my confidence lies.

"I know what that looks like. I know what it takes. Me personally, I've been in three Super Bowls, been on three Super Bowl teams, and I've seen exactly how it can be done. We've got to get that back. We've got some great players, some great young players, and they're getting valuable experience right now playing."

Pederson has never been in a position of power when it comes to roster decisions on the Eagles. That belongs to general manager Howie Roseman, the man responsible for taking Donnel Pumphrey in the fourth-round of a historic 2017 running back class and who selected J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the second round over D.K. Metcalf and Terry McLaurin in a talented 2019 wide receiver draft class. While it's too early to determine what Jalen Reagor's career will look like, Roseman selecting him one spot above Justin Jefferson looks at the moment to be a major mistake.

Perhaps Pederson feels he can do better if he had more control over personnel decisions. Not working well with Roseman usually results in an exodus -- see Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht or ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach could also be included here, since Reid was fired by the Eagles in 2012 after 14 successful seasons and took Veach -- a scout for the Eagles -- to Kansas City.

Will Pederson get that opportunity? That's what Eagles owner/CEO Jeffrey Lurie will have to decide in the coming weeks. With a quarterback who has regressed and takes up a huge amount of cap space, it's hard for the Eagles roster to improve in 2021. Pederson thinks he's the guy to collaborate with Roseman in getting this team fixed -- if his voice is more powerful in the front office.

"I want to be a part of the solution," Pederson said. "I want to be a part of the evaluation process. I want to be a voice that's heard, and I want to have that collaborative communication with Howie [Roseman] and his staff and be a part of that process.

"I don't necessarily want to cross that line because it takes you away from doing your job as the head football coach. I like being on the football side of things as a former football player and obviously now a coach. That's where my passion lies.

"But yet, I want to be part of the solution. I want to help evaluate and help bring guys in here that can help us win."