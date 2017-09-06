Here's why Ezekiel Elliott can play in Week 1 despite suspension being upheld

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott saw his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy upheld by arbitrator Harold Henderson on Wednesday evening.

Normally, this would mean that Elliott is ineligible to play and cannot even be at the Cowboys' facility until the suspension is complete. But that's not the case for Zeke. He's allowed to play in Week 1 against the Giants.

Why? Here's the NFL's statement on the matter.

Further explanation of why Ezekiel Elliott will play Week One: pic.twitter.com/RfndmKgAnv — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) September 6, 2017

Basically what happened is this:

Elliott and the NFLPA filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order (TRO) that would delay any suspension until the conclusion of the case. The NFL filed a motion to dismiss the suit, and also filed a separate suit in a more favorable jurisdiction, seeking to uphold Henderson's decision.

The NFL and NFLPA had to appear in court on Elliott's original suit Tuesday night, and at the time, Henderson had yet to issue a ruling on whether Elliott's suspension would be upheld. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant, III asked for additional time to make a ruling, and got the parties to agree that Elliott would be allowed to play even if the suspension was upheld, in order to allow the judge that additional time.

Even after Henderson's ruling upolding the suspension came later on Wednesday night, Judge Mazzant decided to hold the NFL and NFLPA to their agreement, which means Zeke can suit up for the Cowboys against the Giants on Sunday night -- even if his TRO request request is denied by Friday.