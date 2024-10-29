George Pickens appeared to make an acrobatic touchdown catch against the New York Giants before halftime of Monday night's Week 8 finale. The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was ultimately stripped of the potential score, however, despite his right foot coming down twice in the back of the end zone. Why? Because NFL rules dictate that "both feet" are required for an in-bounds catch, not just one foot twice.

Specifically, a forward pass is only complete, the NFL rulebook states, if an in-bounds player secures the ball and touches the ground in-bounds with "both feet or with any part of his body other than his hands." This is why players can still secure catches, including touchdowns, if their elbows, backsides or knees come down in-bounds in place of a "second foot." As the officials demonstrated Monday, the "second foot" always has to be the "other" foot, meaning players can't just repeatedly tap one foot instead.

Unless and until, of course, teams -- like, say, the Steelers -- vie to redefine the rules down the road.