Here's why Giants owner John Mara hopes rookie Daniel Jones never sees the field this season
John Mara continues his support of Eli Manning and wants the team to continue and develop Daniel Jones
New York Giants President and CEO John Mara raised some eyebrows during Giants practice Tuesday when asked about the team's quarterback dilemma. Eli Manning, who has two Super Bowl titles and the most passing yards and touchdowns in Giants history, is 38-years old and in the final year of his contract. The Giants drafted Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall, the heir apparent to Manning as the franchise quarterback.
Regardless of how Jones played in his preseason debut, Mara's dream is for the rookie to never see the field this season. If Manning is the starter Week 1, his success would translate into the Giants winning games.
"I hope Eli has a great year and Daniel never sees the field," Mara said to Giants reporters Tuesday. "That would be an ideal world. You'd like to see that. Again, at the end of the day, it's going to be a decision by the head coach as to when or if Daniel ends up playing this year."
Jones had an impressive first drive in a Giants uniform, going 5-for-5 for 67 yards and a touchdown, a 12-yard pass to Bennie Fowler in the first quarter, capping an eight-play, 73-yard drive that had Giants fans excited about the future. All Jones' debut did was raise speculation when he would supplant Manning as the team's starting quarterback, potentially by Week 1.
So why does Mara still have faith in Manning? The Giants CEO looked toward the back end of last season to vocally support his quarterback. Manning completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 1,922 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in the second half of last year, finishing with a 94.1 passer rating.
"I think he's played well when the protection has been there in front of him, when he has confidence in the protection," Mara said. "I thought that the second half of last year he played much better, our protection got a little bit better, and obviously Saquon (Barkley) was having a big year. So, I think our offensive line is better this year than it has been, and he's had a terrific camp so far."
Manning isn't falling into the speculation that he could be replaced by Jones at some point, even with Mara's powerful support towards him.
"My mindset is to go in, play well, win football games and have a great year. That's what I'm working towards."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Golden Tate has appeal denied
NFL denies Tate's appeal, suspension still stands
-
Wentz OK if he doesn't play in preseason
The Eagles have yet to decide if Wentz will play this preseason, but the franchise quarterback...
-
NFL Predictions: Bears likely to regress
The Bears can't keep up their turnover pace, they've got a new DC and more reasons they'll...
-
Colt McCoy may sit again vs. Bengals
McCoy has struggled to return from offseason leg surgery
-
Wilson joins Sounders ownership group
Pro Bowl quarterback is taking an interest in another pro franchise in town
-
Cowher opens up about Antonio Brown
The former Steelers coach thinks that less is more when it comes to the embattled Brown