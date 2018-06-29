Here's why Jameis Winston must be on his best behavior if he wants to stay in the NFL

Thursday featured Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston accepting his fate and dealing with a three-game suspension for a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy. Winston will not appeal and it appears to be part of a settlement brokered by the NFL; one could argue the league should have vigorously pursued the full six games, which is exactly what I did on today's Pick Six Podcast.

Winston apologized to the Uber driver for the incident, which occurred in March of 2016, but, rather notably, he did not admit guilt.

Even with Winston locked in for three games, he is not out of the woods when it comes to punishment. There are still two different ways he could see his punishment escalated by the league.

For starters, the league noted in its announcement of the Winston suspension that the quarterback is required to get a clinical evaluation and seek any required treatment from that evaluation.

"As part of the discipline, Winston is also required to obtain a clinical evaluation and fully cooperate in any recommended program of therapeutic intervention," the league noted in its release. "A failure either to obtain the evaluation or to cooperate with treatment will result in further discipline."

It is entirely possible -- even if it's not likely -- for Winston to see his suspension raised, should he not fully cooperate with whoever he goes to for treatment or should he fail to get the clinical evaluation.

But there is also a darker timeline for Winston. According to the NFL's release, another violation of the Personal Conduct Policy could result in the former No. 1 overall pick being banned from the NFL.

"In addition, a future violation of the Personal Conduct Policy will result in more substantial discipline, including a potential ban from the NFL," the NFL's statement continued.

This is exactly the same warning as in the Ezekiel Elliott case from last offseason, when the Dallas Cowboys running back was warned by the NFL that he could face a ban from the league if he continued to violate the Personal Conduct Policy.

Worth noting here is Elliott remains in this situation. Another violation could still result in a ban -- there's no statute of limitations for Elliott or for Winston.

And it is pretty widely presumed Winston cut a deal with the NFL, as judged by the three-game suspension instead of the full six games the league could have handed him. The league might not be so friendly if Winston steps out of line again and it means he is firmly in danger of additional punishment should he fail to get his act together on a personal level.