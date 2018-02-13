Here's why Jason Kelce was worried about epic, profanity-laced speech at Super Bowl parade

When looking back on the Eagles' Super Bowl season, one of the most memorable moments will be center Jason Kelce's speech during the championship parade from the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Kelce spoke passionately -- and sometimes profanely -- about how everyone overlooked the front office, coaching staff and players.

"You know what I got to say to all those people that doubted us, to all those people who counted us out and to all those people who said we couldn't get it done, what my man Jay Ajayi just said, "F--- 'em,'" Kelce said.

Kelce's speech was considered a resounding success, the center conceded recently that he was worried some people -- especially his bosses, owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman and coach Doug Pederson -- might be offended by the language he used to deliver his message.

"I thought the swearing might get some negative reaction," Kelce said during an appearance on 93.3 WMMR, via Philly.com. ... "I didn't know how Howie or Doug or Jeffrey were going to take this, which was one of the things I looked at when I actually watched the [speech]. After the speech, I'd been at the parade all day and wondered, 'Did I say anything stupid? Did I do anything dumb?'"

The consensus says otherwise; Kelce's speech was not only widely embraced, but considered the highlight of the biggest celebration in Philly sports history. Still, the center says he felt bad that he didn't mention more people for their part in the Eagles' season.

"Chris Long was just a Super Bowl champion last year and … for some reason he wasn't celebrated the way I think he should have," Kelce said, adding that he regretted not talking about safety Malcolm Jenkins.

"I didn't want to get political, but with Malcolm Jenkins and taking the knee, he was dismissed by a lot of people," he said.