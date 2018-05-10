Here's why Jerry Jones expects Ezekiel Elliott to return to his rookie form in 2018

The 2018 season will be different. That's the plan, anyway. After a forgettable 2017 for Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys' fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft who immediately became one of the league's best running backs as a rookie, the star running back found trouble last August when the league suspended him for violating the personal conduct policy based on allegations of domestic assault dating to the previous year.

After some legal wrangling, Elliott eventually began his suspension in November, the Cowboys went 3-3 in his absence and missed the playoffs after finishing 9-7.

With a drama-free offseason free of all the distractions that kept Elliott in the news for all the wrong reasons a year ago, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones expects the running back to return to his rookie form, when Elliott rushed for 1,631 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and 15 touchdowns.

"I think that not having to address that mentally and physically, not having to think about not only the interruption of the potential suspension and the suspension but just the physical interruption, the physical aspect of that [should help Elliott]," Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. "But from the standpoint of mentally, there is no question, I'm 100 percent sure, to not have that on your mind, to not have the ambiguity of not knowing timelines, those kinds of things, there's no doubt in my mind it will make a significant difference in how he can focus, how he can focus not only on the next practice but the next game and the entire season. So yes, I think that I give him a big arrow [up] as to what his performance might be without the overhang of the issue he faced last year."

Whether it was the weight of the impending suspension and the ongoing legal fight, a sophomore slump, or some combination of the two, Elliott finished the 2017 season with 983 rushing yards in 10 starts (4.1 yards per carry) and 7 touchdowns.

Jones has long maintained that Elliott's punishment didn't fit the crime; last October, weeks before Elliott finally began his suspension, Jones said, "I will tell you with the knowledge I have, the circumstances aren't treating him fair. Two years ago, this wouldn't be an issue."

Jones was referring to the Ray Rice assault case. Rice was initially suspended two games for punching his then-fiancee in the face. Once video of the incident emerged, the league suspended Rice indefinitely.

"I'm sure [NFL commissioner Roger Goodell] would like to take back his initial Ray Rice stance, and a few others" Jones said at the time. "And he's in the process of having to correct that, and in doing so Zeke is a victim of an over-correction. Institutions have always been in the process of correcting ... usually behind the curve. Then they really react, then they turn around and overreact, and they have to come back to the middle."

In January, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said he hoped Elliott had learned from last season.

"I know Zeke wants to be great -- I'm convinced of that, that he wants to be great," Jones said at the time. "He's also got to understand that, to be great, you can't have these things that we call distractions and things of that nature. Things that take away, not only from him, but from our team."