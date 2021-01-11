Lamar Jackson wasn't in a hurry to exchange pleasantries after leading the Baltimore Ravens to their first playoff win in six years -- and the first playoff victory since he became the Ravens starting quarterback. Jackson ran off the field and to the locker room once the clock expired in Baltimore's 20-13 win over the Tennessee Titans, a victory Jackson was largely responsible for.

Jackson didn't even bother to shake hands with his opponents, still upset over Titans players stepping on the Ravens logo from the regular season victory back in November. The Ravens returned the favor this time, which is something Jackson didn't partake in -- but his teammates made sure Tennessee received the message.

"I feel it was just disrespect to see what went on before the game the last time we played those guys, and they were standing on our logo and seeing them get into it with our [head] coach," Jackson said to reporters after the game. "That was just disrespectful, because we treat all of our opponents with respect. It wasn't no reason for us to shake hands and stuff like that. We'll be the bigger guy, so we just walked off the field. I feel like we were being the bigger guys."

Jackson put on a show against the Titans defense in winning his first game trailing by 10-plus points. He finished 17 of 24 for 179 yards with no touchdowns and one interception for a 74.8 passer rating in the win -- while rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown. Since starting 1-for-3 for seven yards with an interception (and Baltimore down 10-0), Jackson went 16-for-21 for 172 yards with a 99.7 rating and had 14 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson's 48-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter was the second-longest touchdown run by a quarterback in playoff history, behind Kaepernick's 56-yard rushing touchdown in the 2012 playoffs against the Green Bay Packers (NFC divisional round). Jackson's 143 yards rushing are the second-most for a quarterback all-time in the playoffs, which provided plenty of big runs throughout the afternoon.

The last one happened to be his best one of the day -- for obvious reasons.

"My favorite run was the kneel," Jackson said. "I didn't really have a favorite run [other] than kneeling at the end."