Here's why Malcolm Butler thinks Titans coach Mike Vrabel is like Bill Belichick

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is considered by many the best coach in the history of football, and with good reason.

Belichick is one of three coaches who have won five NFL championships, and the only one to win five Super Bowls. His eight conference titles are two more than any other coach in history. He's got the third-most regular season victories of all time, and among those who have coached at least 100 games, he has the seventh-best winning percentage ever.

So when someone compares another coach to Belichick, for really any reasons, it's notable. It's especially notable when it's one of Belichick's former players. And that's what Malcolm Butler did this week. Butler signed this offseason with the Tennessee Titans, who are now coached by one of Belichick's former players — longtime Pats linebacker Mike Vrabel. Butler has found himself impressed with the program Vrabel is building this offseason.

"It's the Patriots system, one of the greatest systems in the NFL," Butler said, per The MMQB. "You can tell Mike played for Belichick because you can see some of the similarities. They're about winning the way New England is about winning.

"One thing I saw early: Mike will put you on blast. He don't care who's around. He's going to say what's right. He might be a bit looser than Bill Belichick, but they're both great guys. A man caught a ball on me — honestly I don't know his name yet — but Mike let me hear about it. 'Don't get stuck on top of the routes like that! Make a play!' Nobody cares where you come from or what you make. Everyone's equal. And you can tell from the head coach all the way down to the interns, everybody wants to win."

Not everybody appreciates being coached in the Belichick style. There are several players this offseason who have come out as vocal opponents of the so-called Patriot Way, such as former Pats defensive lineman Cassius Marsh and multiple members of the Eagles team that defeated the Pats in last year's Super Bowl. But while Butler may be upset about not getting any snaps in that Super Bowl, it appears he still has respect for the way Belichick goes about his business, and is happy to see that his new coach does things the same way.