After a rough start against the Falcons with an interception early in the game, Bryce Young rebounded to throw the first touchdown pass of his career on Sunday. The only problem for Young, though, is that he likely won't get to keep the football as a memento, because one of his teammates threw it into the crowd.

The touchdown pass from Young came on a second-and-goal at the four-yard line. On the play, Young took a shotgun snap, he then faked a handoff before making a quick pass to Hayden Hurst. After catching the ball at the two, Hurst did the rest of the work.

After Hurst scored, he then proceeded to celebrate the touchdown by THROWING THE BALL INTO THE CROWD. You can see the entire sequence below.

There's a good chance that Young would have liked to keep the football from his first TD pass, but instead, a lucky fan in Atlanta will be taking the ball home. If a Panthers fan came away with the ball, they might be willing to trade it or give it back to Young, but if a Falcons fan has it, Young likely won't ever see the ball again.

Young, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has looked pretty solid through one half against the Falcons. During the game's first two quarters, Young went 10 fo 16 for 86 yards and a touchdown with three of his 10 completions went for at least 10 yards. On the other hand, he also threw an early interception.

The Panthers and Falcons are tied at 7 at the half. If you want to stay up-to-date everything that happens in Atlanta, be sure to click here so you can follow along in our GameTracker.