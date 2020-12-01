Every week, Patrick Mahomes seems to rewrite the NFL record books, which is what typically happens when a quarterback is off to the fastest start for a player at his position in league history. The latest feat Mahomes accomplished is one no quarterback has ever reached -- and will be hard to beat even as NFL scoring and yardage numbers continue to reach an all-time high.

Mahomes finished the month of November completing 72.9% of his passes and throwing for 1,598 yards with 14 touchdowns to just one interception for a 123.1 passer rating. He averaged 399.5 passing yards per game in November, the highest average passing yards for any month in NFL history -- and arguably the greatest month for any quarterback ever.

Here's a look at the four games Mahomes played in the month of November and what he accomplished in each game:

Week 8 (vs. New York Jets): Nov. 1 -- 31 of 42 (73.81%), 416 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT, 144.4 rating

Became the first quarterback in NFL history with 20+ passing touchdowns and 1 or fewer interceptions in the first eight games of the season.

Became the 12th player in the Super Bowl Era with 400 passing yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions in a game.



Week 9 (vs. Carolina Panthers): Nov. 8 -- 30 of 45 (66.67%), 372 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 121.7 rating

Became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 100 career passing touchdowns, accomplishing the feat in 40 games (Dan Marino did it in 44 games).



Became the second quarterback since 1950 to throw for 350 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions in consecutive games in a single season. Tom Brady (2007) is the other.



Became the second player with at least 775 pass yards, nine pass touchdowns, and zero interceptions in consecutive games. Ben Roethlisberger (2014) was the other.

Week 11 (at Las Vegas Raiders): Nov. 22 -- 34 of 45 (75.56%), 348 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 102.8 rating

Reached 26 passing touchdowns before throwing second interception of the season -- tying Drew Brees in 2018 for the most pass touchdowns (26) before throwing their second interception.



Game-winning touchdown pass to Travis Kelce is the first go-ahead touchdown for Mahomes in the final two minutes of regulation.



Finished 6 of 7 on the game-winning drive for 75 yards and a touchdown -- scoring in just 75 seconds.



Week 12 (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Nov. 29 -- 37 for 49 (75.51%), 462 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 124.7 rating

Most passing yards any quarterback has ever had head-to-head against Tom Brady (regular season or postseason).



The eighth career game with 350 pass yards, three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions -- tied for 5th most in NFL history (Mahomes has played just 42 career games). Tied Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre on the list.

359 passing yards are the most in the first half over the last 30 years.

229 passing yards are the second-most in the first quarter over the last 30 years.

The Chiefs went 4-0 in the month of November as Mahomes solidified himself as the front-runner for MVP. Mahomes has completed 68.8% of his passes for a league-leading 3,497 yards with 30 touchdowns to just two interceptions for a 115.5 passer rating. Through 11 games in his MVP season, Mahomes completed 67.52% of his passes for 3,628 yards, 37 touchdowns to 10 interceptions and a 117.9 rating.

Mahomes is only getting better by the week, but even his greatness may not top how dominant he was in November of 2020. Hard to doubt he actually can be better.