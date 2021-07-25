Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have an excellent marriage, and that won't change. There's no drama nor tension between Mahomes and the coaching staff/front office. The Chiefs allow Mahomes to freely speak his mind and do whatever they can to put him in the best possible position to succeed.

Which brings things back to Aaron Rodgers' situation with the Green Bay Packers. That relationship has deteriorated to the point where the MVP quarterback wants to move on, something Mahomes believes he won't experience with the Chiefs.

From Mahomes' side of the fence, the Chiefs do things a different way.

"I think the biggest thing -- and I can't speak for Aaron and the Packers, but I think the biggest thing when you look as an outsider, is it's all about communication, it's all about respecting each other as a human being and communicating with each other," Mahomes said Friday. "Aaron has played a long time with that organization and at some point, they lost that communication factor and I think that's where the disconnect has kind of happened.

"So, for me and the Chiefs, I feel like if we just keep this open line of communication like we have, from top down and the team to the coaches to Brett Veach to Clark Hunt, I think there will never be a problem. I think it just comes with the culture that we've built here of communicating with each other and respecting each other as people."

The Chiefs clearly saw what cost them the opportunity to win back-to-back Super Bowl championships (an offensive line) and addressed it in the offseason. Mahomes played his role by restructuring his contract and creating massive cap space in order for Kansas City to strengthen its roster. Communication with the quarterback helped the Chiefs remain Super Bowl contenders.

Kansas City did its part to avoid a Rodgers situation with the Packers. According to Mahomes, things will stay that way.