Here's why Richard Sherman wasn't necessarily wrong to criticize Russell Wilson

Richard Sherman has not been too kind to his former teammate Russell Wilson.

The former Seattle Seahawks cornerback was asked to describe Wilson's play-making ability in advance of this week's game against his old team, and he had little but criticism for the Seahawks quarterback.

"I've also seen him throw five picks in the game, so you see what he's capable of on both sides of it," the San Francisco 49ers veteran told reporters when asked about Wilson's talent. "You understand that he can be defended, so you go out there and give it your best shot."

Sherman also went on to say he doesn't have a relationship with Wilson, saying they were just "teammates."

But is the outspoken cornerback wrong to take shots at Wilson, who has never remarked about Sherman?

Not necessarily, according to Raja Bell.

Joined by guest host Casey Keirnan on the "Off The Bench" podcast, Bell discusses Sherman's return to Seattle this weekend, particularly the comments about Wilson, and breaks down how this isn't that out of the ordinary. To Bell, who offers some of his own locker-room experiences, it shouldn't be expected that all guys are buddy-buddy on a given team.

