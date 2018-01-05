Here's why Rob Gronkowski is $2.5M richer after landing on 2017 NFL All-Pro first team

There is a pretty good chance Rob Gronkowski and a few of his close friends will celebrate on Friday night, what with the Patriots not worrying about a playoff game this weekend and the tight end having just unlocked a $2.5 million bonus.

Sure, there's franchise-altering tension to worry about, but that can come later. For now: Gronk got paid.

Initially it appeared that Gronk was going to miss out on a pretty big chunk of bonus money from his contract, after the Patriots failed to target Gronk once during Week 17 and the tight end came up short in his pursuit of 11 catches or 116 receiving yards, either of which would have pushed him over season milestones to unlock the extra cash.

Fortunately for Gronk, he was pretty freaking awesome during the rest of the season, with the exception of his suspended Week 14 game after a dirty hit on Tre'Davious White, and as a result he was named to the Associated Press' All-Pro First Team.

Gronk had some pretty tough competition for the position, with Travis Kelce of the Chiefs putting up a monster season and Zach Ertz of the Eagles having a very nice year as well. Voter fatigue could have been an issue too, with Gronk repeatedly appearing on the All-Pro list.

But in the end he ended up being named to the team, which means he unlocked the maximum incentive clauses in his contract.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were selected as First-Team All-Pros. Gronk earned the full $10.75 million incentive-based salary this season. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 5, 2018

Gronk also finished the year with 69 catches, which is pretty nice for him. And anyone else who goes out to dinner with the tight end.

Soo.... dinner on you @RobGronkowski ? 💰💰congrats my guy! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) January 5, 2018

Less enthused about this season is Saints running back Mark Ingram, who missed making the All-Pro team despite posting a 1,500 scrimmage yard season. Ingram would have automatically become a free agent if he was selected to the All-Pro team. Instead his teammate and fellow running back Alvin Kamara was chosen by the voters. Ouch.