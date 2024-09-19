When Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion in Week 2, it didn't take long for some to advocate for a potential Ryan Tannehill reunion. Now we may know why it's yet to come to fruition, with Miami recently adding former Baltimore Ravens fill-in Tyler Huntley instead.

While Tannehill "does want to return" to the field after spending all offseason unsigned, according to NFL Media, "if he is going to play, [he prefers it] be for a team where he'd be able to play the entire season."

That might've been the case for the Dolphins, with Tagovailoa having no clear timeline for return from his third documented head injury in two years. It's not guaranteed, however, with NFL Media reporting shortly after Tagovailoa's latest concussion that the veteran has "no plans to retire" despite some prominent calls for him to consider doing so. The Washington Post countered by reporting Wednesday that Tagovailoa has made no "definitive" decision regarding his future, but either way, the signal-caller could be eligible to return after four games following a stint on injured reserve.

Tannehill, meanwhile, said prior to the season he would be extremely selective about a new opportunity.

"Nothing really felt right through free agency, and through that, I had a lot of peace with it," the 36-year-old former Tennessee Titans standout told the "Scoop City" podcast during the offseason. "If something comes up down the road -- whether that's training camp, maybe a guy goes down on a team -- you never know what's gonna happen. [But I'm] not waiting on pins and needles for that call."