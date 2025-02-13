While he is still technically a member of the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers can officially begin having conversations with other teams that may be interested in his services.

By formally announcing that they are parting ways with Rodgers, the Jets have given the rest of the NFL the green light to begin speaking with the four-time league MVP and future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Per NFL rules, "If a club announces that they are terminating a vested veteran, other clubs are able to talk to him. No tryout or signing is permitted."

While he won't be a Jet when the 2025 season begins, Rodgers will be likely continue to be on the team's payroll for several more months. Rodgers will likely remain on the Jets' roster until after June 1 to manage the cap hit, according to NFL Media. Rodgers could decide to ask the Jets to release him sooner than if he finds a new team. As long as he is under contract, Rodgers cannot sign with anyone else and cannot engage in any team-related functions, including OTA's and minicamp.

Regardless of when, the Jets releasing Rodgers is going to hurt from a financial standpoint. While they'd save $9.5 million on this year's cap if they release him after June 1, they'd then absorb a $35 million cap hit in 2026, according to ESPN. The Jets could have tried trading Rodgers, but they've essentially opted out of that option.

Rodgers, 41, has yet to formally announce whether he will play a 21st season in the NFL. He has previously stated that he will make a decision before the start of free agency. He will likely make a decision sooner than that now, though, given that he is a basically a free agent now.

The market may help Rodgers make his decision; rest assured that Rodgers and/or his reps are trying to figure out if he will have legitimate/desirable options if he decides to keep playing. Rodgers may decide to call it a career if it doesn't appear that he has any good options.

That probably won't be the case, however. While 2024 wasn't his best season, Rodgers still put up decent numbers and will likely have more than a few options if he decides to continue playing. The Vikings, Colts, Giants and Steelers are among the teams that might be interested in at least speaking to Rodgers, who given what has transpired in New York will surely be motivated to show that he still has high-level football left in him if he decides to resume his career.