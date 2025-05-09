The Cincinnati Bengals held rookie minicamp Friday and there were two notable absences: the team's top-two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Four of their six draft picks participated, but their first-round pick, edge rusher Shemar Stewart, and their second-round pick, linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr., did not participate in any drills, but were on the sidelines.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an explanation for the lack of participation: "They're just working through their contracts right now."

After the session, Stewart also addressed the situation.

"I just decided not to sign those papers … I hate being on the sideline looking at everybody else do work," he said.

When asked if he envisions signing the papers before Monday, he said, "I would hope so, I would love to be apart of the team."

He added that he's doing "everything else," just not doing "on-the-field stuff."

The team had one day of rookie camp and will add in the veterans next week. When asked if Stewart and Knight will participate when the next session rolls around, Taylor, like Stewart, didn't commit either way.

"We'll see," he said. "I'm not going to make any predictions on where that ends up, but they've had a great attitude, and I'm excited about both those guys."

Stewart went No. 17 overall and Knight went No. 49 overall in the draft. Cincinnati has already signed its other draft picks in guard Dylan Fairchild (round 3, No. 81 overall), linebacker Barrett Carter (round 4, No. 119), offensive tackle Jalen Rivers (round 5, No. 153) and running back Tahj Brooks (round 6, No. 193).