Here's why the Cowboys would have been better off losing to the Eagles on Sunday night
One win doesn't mean the Cowboys should stay with Jason Garrett and Dak Prescott
The Cowboys eked out a 27-20 win over the Eagles on Sunday night, despite giving the Eagles offense a few chances to come back at the end of the game. Running back Ezekiel Elliott had a huge night, notching 151 yards on 19 carries and 36 yards on six catches, while Amari Cooper had six catches for 75 yards. The win moved the Cowboys to 4-5, within relative striking distance of the 6-3 Redskins.
The Cowboys, however, don't look ready to run with the best teams in the NFL. Last year is over, and this Eagles team looks like a shadow of last year's Super Bowl winning squad. The Super Bowl hangover is real. The thought of pitting the Cowboys up against the Rams or Saints in the NFC should be less than enticing for Cowboys fans. Dak Prescott completed 26 passes for 270 yards on Sunday, just 7.5 yards per attempt -- and Jerry Jones has already committed to extending Prescott in his third year.
On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell talks Cowboys and how the win might actually hurt their progression. If the primetime win over the division rival Eagles causes Jones to recommit to Jason Garrett and Prescott, the team could suffer long-term. The Cowboys can't go much higher with their current core, so a loss could have at least galvanized some change from within the organization, Kanell says. If the Cowboys think this win gives them commitment to compete, they're deluding themselves -- a loss on Sunday could have at least lifted that delusion.
