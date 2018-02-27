Here's why the Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater is expected to hit free agency

It appears that Teddy Bridgewater will be joining Sam Bradford and Case Keenum on the free-agent market in a few weeks. It was unclear if Bridgewater's contract would toll after spending six games on the physically unable to perform list in 2017, which would keep him in Minnesota for an additional year beyond his original contract.

And while the NFL says no decision has been made on Bridgewater's status, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports that the expectation is that Bridgewater will indeed be a free agent when the new league year begins on March 14, that the Vikings aren't "planning to assert that his contract tolls" and that Bridgewater should remain in Minnesota for another season.

As Pro Football Talk explained earlier this month, according to the collective bargaining agreement, "... a contract tolls for any player who, in the last year of his deal, is physically unable to perform through the sixth game of the regular season."

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman spoke during Super Bowl week about Bridgewater's status.

"Right now, he's technically ready to become a free agent," Spielman said, via 1500ESPN.com's Judd Zulgad. "With the tolling, I know you guys wrote about all that, if it goes into that area, it's not a Minnesota Viking [decision], that's an NFL and player union [issue] that will have to decide that area."

And while the NFL hasn't made an official decision, AJ McCarron may have something to do with the reason Bridgewater appears headed for free agency. An arbitrator recently agreed that as a rookie McCarron was improperly placed on the non-football injury list. Instead of being a restricted free agent this offseason, McCarron is now headed for unrestricted free agency.

McCarron having won his grievance perhaps had something to do with the NFL not wanting to go down that same road with Bridgewater.

Meanwhile, the Vikings could still choose to re-sign their 2014 first-round pick, who will likely be paid like a backup after a serious knee injury in August 2016 forced him to miss all of 2016 and limited him to just one appearance last year behind Keenum.