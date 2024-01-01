With just one week remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season, you've probably noticed that the schedule has gotten a bit wonky. We had a Saturday night double-header in Week 16, followed by a Monday triple-header on Christmas Day. In Week 17, we had one prime-time game this past Saturday and your normal "Sunday Night Football," but there's no "Monday Night Football" in Week 17. Why is that?

Well, it has to do with college football at large. New Year's Day is known for bowl games, as Jan. 1 is a huge day for college ball. Not only are there multiple bowl games, but Monday also marks the first round of the College Football Playoff, where No. 1 Michigan takes on No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl, and No. 2 Washington plays No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Here are all of the Bowl games that will be played on Monday:

ReliaQuest Bowl

No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin

Tampa, Florida, 12 p.m. ET

Citrus Bowl

No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee

Orlando, Florida, 1 p.m. ET

Fiesta Bowl

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty

Glendale, Arizona, 1 p.m. ET

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama

Pasadena, California, 5 p.m. ET

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas

New Orleans, Louisiana, 8:45 p.m. ET

It's more than just Jan. 1 being a day full of college games. You also have to consider that ESPN/ESPN 2/ABC is airing all of these contests as well.

While there's no "Monday Night Football" in Week 17 or Week 18, the NFL did have flexibility when it came to how they wanted Week 18 set up. The schedule for the final week of the regular season was released Sunday night. Check it out, here.