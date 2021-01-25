The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs have reserved their spots in Super Bowl LV, which interestingly enough will be played in Tampa. That means the Buccaneers will become the first team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. This almost did not happen, however, as Super Bowl LV was initially supposed to take place in the brand new SoFi Stadium across the country in Inglewood, California, but heavy rains affected the construction process.

Back in 2017, the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams announced that the opening of their new stadium was going to be delayed a full year, citing "record-setting rain." While Super Bowl LV was still several years away at that point, the NFL requires stadiums to be open for two years before hosting a Super Bowl, so the league was forced to move the big game to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

From the original announcement:

"Unfortunately, Southern California experienced record-setting rain this winter. Despite bringing drought relief to the region, the rain fell during the mass excavation period of construction when no other work could proceed in wet conditions. As a result, we experienced significant delays and lost the better part of two months from early January into the beginning of March. In the best interest of the project, we have decided to move the opening date to summer of 2020. This new target gives us flexibility to accommodate any additional delays that may arise while still delivering an unparalleled experience upon opening. This is a stadium that Angelenos, visitors and world-class athletes will celebrate for years to come, and we are committed to making sure this venue is exceptional from the day it opens."

Brady has gotten lucky before, and he got lucky again. Even before he knew where he was going to be playing football in 2021.