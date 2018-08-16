Here's why Tom Brady could be rocking a new helmet against Eagles in preseason game
Brady was a staunch holdout from new gear, but his old helmet style will be outlawed next year
Tom Brady is expected to play against the Eagles on Thursday night in the Patriots' second preseason game, and he may end up looking a little bit different. The quarterback could be rocking a new helmet style for the Pats against the Eagles, after the NFL finally outlawed the Riddell VSR-4 -- his helmet of choice -- effective next season.
Brady's new helmet will be the Riddell Precision Fit SpeedFlex. He's been wearing it all week, and people have (believe it or not) noticed.
The VSR-4 was outlawed because it performed poorly in testing, so it's as good a time as any to move on. As for the new style, Brady seems pretty content.
"Our equipment manager Brenden (Murphy) was begging me to try it, and I was very resistant," Brady said on Tuesday, via NESN. "But it's been pretty sweet. I kind of like it."
However, Brady isn't completely sold yet.
"I don't know," Brady said, when he was asked if he'd keep wearing it. "The face mask isn't quite right, so I'm working on that, but trying it out."
NFL players are very particular about their equipment, so it will probably have to feel just right if Brady is going to make a permanent switch this season. However, if he continues to play into 2019, a change will be imposed on him anyway, so the preseason is as good a time as any to try some new things.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LOOK: Eagles troll Patriots in preseason
That makes two times the Eagles have beaten the Pats in the last six months
-
NFL DFS: Optimal Preseason Week 2 picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
NFL expert picks, best bets for Aug 16
SportsLine's top NFL experts pick a 3-team parlay that pays 6-1
-
Serena: Kaepernick would win Super Bowl
Kaepernick has a Super Bowl appearance in his career, but Williams thinks he'd be playing for...
-
Was Jalen Ramsey right on fire QB takes?
Adam Gold of 99.9 The Fan in Raleigh joins Will Brinson to break down Jalen Ramsey's comments...
-
Jets should go bold, trade for Mack
New York would not be shoving all in for this year, but would be setting up for a big run in...