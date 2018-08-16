Here's why Tom Brady could be rocking a new helmet against Eagles in preseason game

Tom Brady is expected to play against the Eagles on Thursday night in the Patriots' second preseason game, and he may end up looking a little bit different. The quarterback could be rocking a new helmet style for the Pats against the Eagles, after the NFL finally outlawed the Riddell VSR-4 -- his helmet of choice -- effective next season.

Brady's new helmet will be the Riddell Precision Fit SpeedFlex. He's been wearing it all week, and people have (believe it or not) noticed.

Tom Brady rocking a new Riddell SpeedFlex helmet at practice 👀 pic.twitter.com/W8MqpngYbq — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) August 13, 2018

Tom Brady’s new helmet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gir06r32zc — Patriots Militia (@PatsMilitia) August 14, 2018

The VSR-4 was outlawed because it performed poorly in testing, so it's as good a time as any to move on. As for the new style, Brady seems pretty content.

"Our equipment manager Brenden (Murphy) was begging me to try it, and I was very resistant," Brady said on Tuesday, via NESN. "But it's been pretty sweet. I kind of like it."

However, Brady isn't completely sold yet.

"I don't know," Brady said, when he was asked if he'd keep wearing it. "The face mask isn't quite right, so I'm working on that, but trying it out."

NFL players are very particular about their equipment, so it will probably have to feel just right if Brady is going to make a permanent switch this season. However, if he continues to play into 2019, a change will be imposed on him anyway, so the preseason is as good a time as any to try some new things.