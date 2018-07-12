Here's why Tom Brady has a better catch rating than Nick Foles in 'Madden 19'
Brady rates higher than Foles even though it was Foles who made a big catch in the Super Bowl
Among the many things Super Bowl LII taught us was that Eagles quarterback Nick Foles appears to be better at catching footballs than Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
That might seem like an inconsequential skill for a quarterback, but the Super Bowl turned on passes thrown to the two quarterbacks. Foles caught his pass for a huge touchdown and Brady dropped his pass for a huge failed third-down conversion. In an eight-point Eagles win, it's not far-fetched to name those plays as two of the biggest turning points.
So, it might come as a surprise to hear that the video-game makers over at EA Sports rated Brady's pass-catching ability higher than Foles'. As For The Win first pointed out on Wednesday, EA Sports gave Brady a better catch rating than Foles in the upcoming "Madden NFL 19," which will be released on August 10.
Foles did this in the Super Bowl:
And Foles was given a catch rating of 32:
Brady did this in the Super Bowl:
And Brady was given a catch rating of 39:
It turns out, there's a simple explanation. EA Sports wasn't trying to make a statement, slight Foles, or boost Brady. It was just an oversight on their part.
As Ben Haumiller of EA Sports explained to our own Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast (full interview coming Friday) -- CBS Sports' daily NFL podcast, which you can subscribe to via iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn or Google Play -- there isn't some magical science or potential shade behind these meaningless ratings.
"Somebody called us out today, they noticed that Tom Brady had a higher catch rating than Nick Foles," he said. "And that wasn't a slight -- that was an oversight. There are so many ratings and so many players, that if it's not going to affect the overall [rating] and it's never really going to affect the Madden game itself, our guys will fill in data that looks fine and then move on.
"What we'll get from guys is, how is my kick power so low, I was a kicker in high school!"
As Haumiller noted, a quarterback's catch rating won't really impact a video game -- unless you decide to boldly line up Brady or Foles at wide receiver. And if you're doing that, well, you probably don't want a realistic video game in the first place.
