Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are set to meet for the fourth time Sunday, having already played in three epic duels where the six-time Super Bowl champion has emerged victorious twice. Brady has watched Mahomes evolve into the game's best quarterback, along with becoming the reigning Super Bowl MVP in leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a fourth-quarter comeback for the ages.

Mahomes is putting up even better numbers in 2020 than his MVP season, and he's the fastest player ever to 10,000 passing yards and 100 touchdown passes. Needless to say, the NFL's all-time passing touchdown leader is impressed.

"He's a terrific player, obviously, being league MVP a few years ago. Fifty touchdowns is pretty hard to do – there's not many guys who have done that," Brady said. "To continue that last year with the Super Bowl championship and playing at an extremely high level this year – he's just getting more and more comfortable. So much about playing quarterback is having experience, learning from year-to-year [and] improving your routine.

"Watching the last time he was out there playing, you give him a chance to win and he takes advantage of it and leads the team down there. He does a tremendous job."

As Brady prepares set to pass the torch to Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback doesn't view himself on the same popularity scale as Brady. Mahomes continues to be himself as he becomes a global icon.

"I don't know if I'm on his level. He's someone that's a global star and so for me I just try to be myself," Mahomes said. "I just go out there every single day and put in the work and try to win football games and all that other stuff kind of comes with it. For me, I just try to be a normal guy and live it up with my teammates and have fun doing it."

Mahomes is the front-runner for MVP honors through 10 games, putting up similar numbers to his first MVP campaign in 2018. Through 10 games this season, Mahomes has completed 67.9% of his passes for 3,035 yards with 27 touchdowns to just two interceptions and a 114.3 passer rating. Through 10 games in 2018, Mahomes has completed 67% of his passes for 3,150 yards with 31 touchdowns to seven interceptions and a 117.4 passer rating.

Mahomes has the most passing yards (12,447), passing touchdowns (103), and pass completions (978) in NFL history through a player's first 40 starts. His 110.3 passer rating is the highest in league history and his 20 interceptions are the fewest for any quarterback through 40 starts.