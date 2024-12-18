United States President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that legendary Georgia Bulldogs running back and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker has been nominated as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas. Walker's nomination is pending the approval of a Republican-led Senate next year.

Walker has a long-standing relationship with Trump, as his first stint playing professional football after his legendary career at Georgia came on the Trump-owned New Jersey Generals in the USFL. Walker has since supported Trump's political career, and served as the co-chair of the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports for two years during Trump's first administration.

"Herschel has spent decades serving as an ambassador to our nation's youth, our men and women in the military, and athletes at home and abroad," read a statement by Trump on Truth Social. "A successful businessman, philanthropist, former Heisman Trophy winner, and NFL great, Herschel has been a tireless advocate for youth sports. During my first term, he served as Co-Chair of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

"Herschel has traveled to over 400 military installations around the world, removing the stigma surrounding mental health. He represented the United States at the 1992 Winter Olympics as a member of the U.S. bobsled team. Congratulations Herschel! You will make Georgia, and our entire Nation, proud, because we know you will always put AMERICA FIRST!"

Walker's role as a U.S. ambassador comes after he campaigned as a Republican for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, leveraging his massive popularity in the state as a Bulldogs legend. However, Walker would ultimately lose his campaign to Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock.

Beyond his claim to fame at the University of Georgia, Walker played 15 seasons of pro football, including 12 in the NFL and three in the USFL.