The New York Jets were determined to spend money this week, signing wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner to lucrative contract extensions on consecutive days. Wilson's $130 million deal ties him to New York through 2030, making him one of the NFL's top 10 highest-paid pass catchers. Gardner's $120.4 million agreement is equally massive, making him the league's highest-paid cover man in terms of average annual value ($30.1 million) going into the 2025 season.

There are all kinds of ways to evaluate NFL contracts. Guaranteed money often means much more than surface-level extension numbers, given that teams often terminate or renegotiate deals early. And only new-money averages tend to be factored into widespread conversations around "highest-paid players," even though existing portions of contracts are factored into how players are actually paid over the life of their respective deals.

Even so, we can get a general sense of each position's market by examining the latest per-year averages in free-agent contracts and actual extensions. So here's a look at the highest-paid players according to that metric:

Note: Contract figures are courtesy of Over the Cap and Spotrac.

QB: Dak Prescott ($60 million per year)

Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott
DAL • QB • #4
CMP%64.7
YDs1978
TD11
INT8
YD/Att6.92
View Profile
  • Signed in: 2024 | Signed through: 2028
  • Total contract: 4 years, $240 million

RB: Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million)

Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley
PHI • RB • #26
Att345
Yds2005
TD13
FL1
View Profile
  • Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2028
  • Total contract: 2 years, $41.2 million

FB: C.J. Ham ($4.325 million)

C.J. Ham
C.J. Ham
MIN • FB • #30
View Profile
  • Signed in: 2023 | Signed through: 2029
  • Total contract: 2 years, $8.65 million

WR: Ja'Marr Chase ($40.25 million)

Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN • WR • #1
TAR175
REC127
REC YDs1708
REC TD17
FL0
View Profile
  • Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2029
  • Total contract: 4 years, $161 million

TE: George Kittle ($19.1 million)

George Kittle
George Kittle
SF • TE • #85
TAR94
REC78
REC YDs1106
REC TD8
FL0
View Profile
  • Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2029
  • Total contract: 4 years, $76.4 million

OT: Tristan Wirfs ($28.12 million)

Tristan Wirfs
Tristan Wirfs
TB • OT • #78
View Profile
  • Signed in: 2024 | Signed through: 2029
  • Total contract: 5 years, $140.6 million

OG: Trey Smith ($23.5 million)

Trey Smith
Trey Smith
KC • G • #65
View Profile
  • Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2028
  • Total contract: 4 years, $94 million
C: Creed Humphrey ($18 million)

Creed Humphrey
Creed Humphrey
KC • C • #52
View Profile
  • Signed in: 2024 | Signed through: 2028
  • Total contract: 4 years, $72 million

EDGE: Myles Garrett ($40 million)

Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett
CLE • DE • #95
View Profile
  • Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2030
  • Total contract: 4 years, $160 million

DL: Chris Jones ($31.75 million)

Chris Jones
Chris Jones
KC • DE • #95
View Profile
  • Signed in: 2024 | Signed through: 2028
  • Total contract: 5 years, $158.75 million

LB: Fred Warner ($21 million)

Fred Warner
Fred Warner
SF • MLB • #54
View Profile
  • Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2029
  • Total contract: 3 years, $63 million

CB: Sauce Gardner ($30.1 million)

Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
NYJ • CB • #1
View Profile
  • Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2030
  • Total contract: 4 years, $120.4 million
S: Kerby Joseph ($21.5 million)

Kerby Joseph
Kerby Joseph
DET • SAF • #31
View Profile
  • Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2029
  • Total contract: 4 years, $86 million

K: Harrison Butker ($6.4 million)

Harrison Butker
Harrison Butker
KC • K • #7
View Profile
  • Signed in: 2024 | Signed through: 2028
  • Total contract: 4 years, $25.6 million

P: Michael Dickson ($4.05 million)

Michael Dickson
Michael Dickson
SEA • P • #4
View Profile
  • Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2029
  • Total contract: 4 years, $16.2 million

Breakdown by position

RankPositionTop AAV

1

QB

$60M

2

WR

$40.25M

3

EDGE

$40M

4

DL

$31.75M

5

CB

$30.1M

6

OT

$28.12M

7

OG

$23.5M

8

S

$21.5M

9

LB

$21M

10

RB

$20.6M

11

TE

$19.1M

12

C

$18M

13

K

$6.4M

14

FB

$4.325M

15

P

$4.05M

Breakdown by team

RankTeamHighest-Paid Players

1

Chiefs

4

2

49ers

2

3

T-9

1