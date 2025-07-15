The New York Jets were determined to spend money this week, signing wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner to lucrative contract extensions on consecutive days. Wilson's $130 million deal ties him to New York through 2030, making him one of the NFL's top 10 highest-paid pass catchers. Gardner's $120.4 million agreement is equally massive, making him the league's highest-paid cover man in terms of average annual value ($30.1 million) going into the 2025 season.

There are all kinds of ways to evaluate NFL contracts. Guaranteed money often means much more than surface-level extension numbers, given that teams often terminate or renegotiate deals early. And only new-money averages tend to be factored into widespread conversations around "highest-paid players," even though existing portions of contracts are factored into how players are actually paid over the life of their respective deals.

Even so, we can get a general sense of each position's market by examining the latest per-year averages in free-agent contracts and actual extensions. So here's a look at the highest-paid players according to that metric:

Note: Contract figures are courtesy of Over the Cap and Spotrac.

QB: Dak Prescott ($60 million per year)

Signed in: 2024 | Signed through: 2028

2024 | 2028 Total contract: 4 years, $240 million

Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2028

2025 | 2028 Total contract: 2 years, $41.2 million

Signed in: 2023 | Signed through: 2029

2023 | 2029 Total contract: 2 years, $8.65 million

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 175 REC 127 REC YDs 1708 REC TD 17 FL 0 View Profile

Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2029

2025 | 2029 Total contract: 4 years, $161 million

George Kittle SF • TE • #85 TAR 94 REC 78 REC YDs 1106 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2029

2025 | 2029 Total contract: 4 years, $76.4 million

Signed in: 2024 | Signed through: 2029

2024 | 2029 Total contract: 5 years, $140.6 million

Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2028

2025 | 2028 Total contract: 4 years, $94 million

Signed in: 2024 | Signed through: 2028

2024 | 2028 Total contract: 4 years, $72 million

Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2030

2025 | 2030 Total contract: 4 years, $160 million

Signed in: 2024 | Signed through: 2028

2024 | 2028 Total contract: 5 years, $158.75 million

Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2029

2025 | 2029 Total contract: 3 years, $63 million

CB: Sauce Gardner ($30.1 million)

Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2030

2025 | 2030 Total contract: 4 years, $120.4 million

Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2029

2025 | 2029 Total contract: 4 years, $86 million

Signed in: 2024 | Signed through: 2028

2024 | 2028 Total contract: 4 years, $25.6 million

Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2029

2025 | 2029 Total contract: 4 years, $16.2 million

Breakdown by position

Rank Position Top AAV 1 QB $60M 2 WR $40.25M 3 EDGE $40M 4 DL $31.75M 5 CB $30.1M 6 OT $28.12M 7 OG $23.5M 8 S $21.5M 9 LB $21M 10 RB $20.6M 11 TE $19.1M 12 C $18M 13 K $6.4M 14 FB $4.325M 15 P $4.05M

