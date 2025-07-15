Highest-paid players at every NFL position: Jets' Sauce Gardner, Chiefs' Trey Smith latest to make history
Which players are atop their respective markets going into 2025?
The New York Jets were determined to spend money this week, signing wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner to lucrative contract extensions on consecutive days. Wilson's $130 million deal ties him to New York through 2030, making him one of the NFL's top 10 highest-paid pass catchers. Gardner's $120.4 million agreement is equally massive, making him the league's highest-paid cover man in terms of average annual value ($30.1 million) going into the 2025 season.
There are all kinds of ways to evaluate NFL contracts. Guaranteed money often means much more than surface-level extension numbers, given that teams often terminate or renegotiate deals early. And only new-money averages tend to be factored into widespread conversations around "highest-paid players," even though existing portions of contracts are factored into how players are actually paid over the life of their respective deals.
Even so, we can get a general sense of each position's market by examining the latest per-year averages in free-agent contracts and actual extensions. So here's a look at the highest-paid players according to that metric:
Note: Contract figures are courtesy of Over the Cap and Spotrac.
QB: Dak Prescott ($60 million per year)
- Signed in: 2024 | Signed through: 2028
- Total contract: 4 years, $240 million
RB: Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million)
- Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2028
- Total contract: 2 years, $41.2 million
FB: C.J. Ham ($4.325 million)
- Signed in: 2023 | Signed through: 2029
- Total contract: 2 years, $8.65 million
WR: Ja'Marr Chase ($40.25 million)
- Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2029
- Total contract: 4 years, $161 million
TE: George Kittle ($19.1 million)
- Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2029
- Total contract: 4 years, $76.4 million
OT: Tristan Wirfs ($28.12 million)
- Signed in: 2024 | Signed through: 2029
- Total contract: 5 years, $140.6 million
OG: Trey Smith ($23.5 million)
- Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2028
- Total contract: 4 years, $94 million
C: Creed Humphrey ($18 million)
- Signed in: 2024 | Signed through: 2028
- Total contract: 4 years, $72 million
EDGE: Myles Garrett ($40 million)
- Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2030
- Total contract: 4 years, $160 million
DL: Chris Jones ($31.75 million)
- Signed in: 2024 | Signed through: 2028
- Total contract: 5 years, $158.75 million
LB: Fred Warner ($21 million)
- Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2029
- Total contract: 3 years, $63 million
CB: Sauce Gardner ($30.1 million)
- Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2030
- Total contract: 4 years, $120.4 million
S: Kerby Joseph ($21.5 million)
- Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2029
- Total contract: 4 years, $86 million
K: Harrison Butker ($6.4 million)
- Signed in: 2024 | Signed through: 2028
- Total contract: 4 years, $25.6 million
P: Michael Dickson ($4.05 million)
- Signed in: 2025 | Signed through: 2029
- Total contract: 4 years, $16.2 million
Breakdown by position
|Rank
|Position
|Top AAV
1
QB
$60M
2
WR
$40.25M
3
EDGE
$40M
4
DL
$31.75M
5
CB
$30.1M
6
OT
$28.12M
7
OG
$23.5M
8
S
$21.5M
9
LB
$21M
10
RB
$20.6M
11
TE
$19.1M
12
C
$18M
13
K
$6.4M
14
FB
$4.325M
15
P
$4.05M
Breakdown by team
|Rank
|Team
|Highest-Paid Players
1
4
2
2
3
T-9
1