Hilary Tisch, jewelry designer, gemologist and daughter of New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, died on Monday. She was 36. A cause of death is not yet officially known, but in a statement Steve Tisch noted that his daughter suffered from depression, according to the Associated Press.

"Hilary was a kind, caring and beautiful person. Her mother, sisters, brothers and I are devastated by her passing," he said. "It leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives. She, like so many others, bravely fought the disease of depression for as long as she could. We love and will miss her dearly. Our family is utterly heartbroken and is mourning its tragic loss. We ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Fellow Giants co-owner John Mara also released a statement offering "deepest sympathy" and support for the Tisch family.

"On behalf of the Mara family and the rest of the Giants organization, I want to express our deepest sympathy to Steve and his family. Our hearts are heavy for their loss of Hilary. We pray for their peace and comfort," Mara said.

Hilary was a founding partner of Los Angeles-based brand Doen. She also volunteered with Operation Smile, a nonprofit that provides free surgeries to people with cleft lips and cleft palates.