The 272nd game of the 2025 NFL regular season is for all the marbles. The Steelers host the Ravens on "Sunday Night Football'' in Week 18 and the winner wins the AFC North (and earns a playoff spot) and the loser is eliminated.

What a special treat to end a crazy regular season. It's just the 32nd winner-take-all game in the final week of the regular season in NFL history, and the 12th since 2000, according to NFL researcher Ivan Urena.

These are games featuring a "win-and-in" scenario for both teams, either entering the last week or at kickoff based on earlier results in the day. Saturday's Panthers-Buccaneers game almost meets the bill, but the Buccaneers need a win and Falcons loss on Sunday to make the playoffs, so it isn't a true "win-and-in" scenario for Tampa Bay. Seahawks-49ers on Saturday night also has a lot at stake as the winner gets the top seed in the NFC, but both teams have already clinched playoff berths.

The Ravens and Steelers have met in the postseason five times, but this is the first winner-take-all game in the final week of the regular season in the rivalry. They had one other close call. They met in 2021 with both needing to win and get a lot of help to make the playoffs. The Steelers won in overtime and eventually made the playoffs after the Colts suffered a massive upset vs. the Jaguars and the Chargers and Raiders didn't tie (they came very close to doing that in a doomsday scenario that would have actually eliminated Pittsburgh). The Ravens were eliminated with the loss.

The final week of the regular season is nuts, especially when you mix in these do-or-die games. Former Jets defensive end Marvin Washington described these games best after the Jets beat the Dolphins in a 1991 win-and-in game.

"We might be the ugliest girl at the dance ... but we're going to put on our ruby-red lipstick and our pumps and our miniskirt, and we're not going to stand on the wall. We're going to dance," Washington said (via The New York Times).

Winner-take-all games have given fans a lot to cheer about in recent years. One of the most iconic moments of Aaron Rodgers' career came in one of these games as he threw a long game-winning touchdown pass to Randall Cobb on fourth-and-8 to beat the Bears in 2013. Maybe he can add another unforgettable play to a different storied rivalry on Sunday.

"Beastquake" doesn't happen if the Seahawks don't first beat the Rams in a winner-take-all game to get into the tournament. The 2011 Giants needed a win-and-in game before their Super Bowl run. The Cowboys famously lost three straight win-and-in games from 2011-13, and don't forget their 44-6 loss to the Eagles in 2008, another all-or-nothing game for both teams. Robert Griffin III helped Washington run the table to make the playoffs as a rookie in 2012, capped by a win against the Cowboys. Cam Newton pulled a superman act by overcoming a car wreck and subsequent back injury in 2014, culminating with a win-and-in game to help Carolina rebound from a 3-8-1 start to make the playoffs.

Point being, winner-take-all games offer unique history. Here's a look at the last previous 11 winner-take-all games since 2000

2023: Texans 23, Colts 19

CJ Stroud won a do-or-die game in Week 18 of 2023 to make the playoffs as a rookie. He threw for 264 yards and two scores and Devin Singletary scored a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter to keep the Colts out of the dance.

2021: Raiders 35, Chargers 32 (OT)

This became a winner-take-all game based on how games played out earlier in the day, namely a Colts loss as a heavy favorite to the Jaguars. There was also a scenario where a Raiders-Chargers tie would result in both teams getting in and the Steelers being eliminated. It nearly happened, too, after a furious Chargers comeback and the clock ticking down in OT. However, a Josh Jacobs 10-yard run put Las Vegas in FG range, which led to Daniel Carlson's game winner.

2018: Colts 33, Titans 17

Andrew Luck threw three touchdowns to easily outduel Blaine Gabbert, who was playing in place of injured starter Marcus Mariota. This game led to Luck's final career playoff appearance before retiring.

2014: Panthers 34, Falcons 3

Cam Newton rebounded from a car wreck, subsequent back injury and 3-8-1 start to lead Carolina to the playoffs after a 31-point win over the Falcons in Week 17. They won a playoff game, too.

2013: Eagles 24, Cowboys 22

Kyle Orton threw a late INT filling in for Tony Romo, who was out with a back injury, sealing the Cowboys fate. It was the third straight year they lost a win-or-go-home game in the final week.

2013: Packers 33, Bears 28

Aaron Rodgers returned from a broken collarbone and threw one of the most iconic passes of his career, a 48-yard touchdown to Randall Cobb on fourth-and-8 in the final minute to win the game.

2012: Washington 28, Dallas 18

Robert Griffin III finished Washington's turnaround from a 3-6 start to NFC East title, winning seven straight games to end the season, including a 28-18 win over Tony Romo and the Cowboys. Fellow rookie Alfred Morris was the hero with 200 rush yards and three touchdowns.

2011: Giants 31, Cowboys 14

Eli Manning threw three touchdowns, including a 74-yarder to Victor Cruz, who had 178 receiving yards in the win. Dallas lost four of its final five games to miss the playoffs, while this win sparked New York's Super Bowl run.

2010: Seahawks 16, Rams 6

The Seahawks became the first division champs with a losing record in NFL history, beating rookie Sam Bradford and the Rams with Charlie Whitehurst starting at QB in place of an injured Matt Hasselbeck. Seattle hosted a playoff game and beat the Saints the following week -- a game known for Marshawn Lynch's "beastquake" run.

2008: Eagles 44, Cowboys 6

This became a do-or-die game shortly before kickoff after losses by Tampa Bay and Chicago. It turned into a blowout, a 44-6 Eagles' win in a game that featured Donovan McNabb and Tony Romo, plus Terrell Owens against his former team. It's still the Eagles' largest win in the history of the rivalry.

2008: Chargers 52, Broncos 21

The Chargers made the playoffs at 8-8 after a 4-8 start thanks to a Week 17 rout of the Broncos, who blew a three-game lead with three weeks to play. Philip Rivers outdueled Jay Cutler in a QB rivalry that had a little bit of bad blood, while LaDainian Tomlinson scored three touchdowns in the win.