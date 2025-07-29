Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown was injured during Tuesday's training camp session and carted off the field. "Hollywood" came up limping in the back of the end zone after a play, injuring what appeared to be his right lower leg, according to ESPN. Brown then left the field while sitting in the front of a cart.

Brown signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs this offseason after appearing in just two games for Kansas City last year. He suffered a sternoclavicular injury during the 2024 preseason and didn't return to the field until December. The former first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens caught nine passes for 91 yards in the regular season, and five passes for 50 yards in the Chiefs' playoff run to Super Bowl LIX.

Brown has struggled with injuries over his career, having played just one full NFL season in his six years. The cousin of Antonio Brown had a 1,000-yard campaign with the Ravens in 2021, but his production has dipped each year since.

The Chiefs are looking forward to hopefully having their new WR trio healthy and ready to roll for 2025, the group including Brown, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. If Brown were to miss time, fourth-round pick Jalen Royals is a player who could receive more reps. The Utah State product was named First Team All-Mountain West in 2023 after catching 71 passes for 1,080 yards and 15 touchdowns before he was held to just seven games in 2024 due to a foot injury. Still, Royal's 119.1 receiving yards per game last year ranked No. 3 in the FBS.